Lufthansa Launches New Offerings, Gives Incentives to Travel Agents

Largest German airline, Lufthansa Group has launched its New Distribution Capability, NDP, Partner Programme to benefit travel agents, specifically the ones in the nigerian aviation.

The programme offers agents a preferred value proposition encompassing technology, servicing, offers and strategic cooperation components.

The newly introduced website provides general information for customers seeking more details and wanting to ask questions regarding Lufthansa Group’s NDC API solution.