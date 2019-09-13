Loss to Atiku at Tribunal would Have Caused me Trauma says Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari Friday in Abuja said he would have gone into trauma if he had lost to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, at the Election Petitions’ Tribunal on Wednesday.
The tribunal, had in an eight-hour judgment, upheld his re-election at the February 23, 2019 presidential poll and dismissed the petitions of Atiku which challenged his victory.
Speaking while receiving the All Progressives Congress (APC) governors and the National Chairman of APC in the State House, Buhari said he was thankful that his re-election was upheld by the tribunal.
Buhari, who emphasised that it would have been very traumatic for him if the victory had gone to his opponent and petitioner
, said the long judgment coincided with the maiden long Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting in the State House on Wednesday.
Details later…
Source: THISDAY