Loss to Atiku at Tribunal would Have Caused me Trauma says Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari Friday in Abuja said he would have gone into trauma if he had lost to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, at the Election Petitions’ Tribunal on Wednesday.

The tribunal, had in an eight-hour judgment, upheld his re-election at the February 23, 2019 presidential poll and dismissed the petitions of Atiku which challenged his victory.