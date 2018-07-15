LIVE UPDATES: Ekiti State Gubernatorial Poll Results



The collation of results at the Independent National Electoral Commission Secretariat in Ado-Ekiti around 2:30 am on Sunday with after an address by the Resident Electoral Commissioner, Professor AbdulGaniy Raji.

At the start of the collation, results for 14 of the 16 local government areas in the state had arrived at the INEC secretariat.

Voting in the keenly contested governorship election had ended in most polling units in the state by 2 pm on Saturday after which sorting of ballots and collation of results took place at the polling unit and local government level.

The official results will be announced after the completion of the ongoing collation.

Although over 30 candidates contested in the election, it is considered a two-horse race between former governor Kayode Fayemi of the All Progressives Congress and the current Deputy Governor, Kolapo Olusola, of the People Democratic Party.

1. Ilejemeje LGA

APC – 4,153

PDP – 3,937

2. Irepodun/Ifelodun LGA

APC – 13,869

PDP – 11,456

3. Ido-Osi LGA

APC – 12,342

PDP – 11,145

4. Oye LGA

APC – 14,995

PDP – 11,271

5. Efon LGA

APC – 5,082

PDP – 5,192

6. Moba LGA

APC – 11,837

PDP – 8,520

7. Ijero LGA

APC – 14,192

PDP – 11,077

8. Gboyin LGA

APC – 11,489

PDP – 8,027

9. Emure LGA

APC – 7,084

PDP – 7,121

10. Ikere LGA

APC – 11,515

PDP – 17,183

11. Ekiti West LGA

APC – 12,648

PDP – 10,137

12. Ikole LGA

APC – 14,522

PDP – 13,961

13. Ise Orun LGA

APC – 11,908

PDP – 6,297

14. Ekiti East LGA

APC – 12,778

PDP – 11,564

15. Ekiti South West LGA

APC – 11,015

PDP – 8,432

16. Ado-Ekiti LGA

APC – 28,111

PDP – 32,810

The agent of the PDP has raised an observation about alleged inducement of voters in the election. He said the PDP and its agents made repeated complaints about the inducement of voters and called for the complaints to be investigated along with the objection of his party to what he said was the militarisation of the state for the election.

5: 54 am: The electoral officials are now putting together the results before declaring them.