LIVE UPDATES: Ekiti State Gubernatorial Poll Results

The collation of results at the Independent National Electoral Commission Secretariat in Ado-Ekiti around 2:30 am on Sunday with after an address by the Resident Electoral Commissioner, Professor AbdulGaniy Raji.
At the start of the collation, results for 14 of the 16 local government areas in the state had arrived at the INEC secretariat.
Voting in the keenly contested governorship election had ended in most polling units in the state by 2 pm on Saturday after which sorting of ballots and collation of results took place at the polling unit and local government level.
The official results will be announced after the completion of the ongoing collation.
Although over 30 candidates contested in the election, it is considered a two-horse race between former governor Kayode Fayemi of the All Progressives Congress and the current Deputy Governor, Kolapo Olusola, of the People Democratic Party.
1. Ilejemeje LGA
APC – 4,153
PDP – 3,937
2. Irepodun/Ifelodun LGA
APC – 13,869
PDP – 11,456
3. Ido-Osi LGA
APC – 12,342
PDP – 11,145
4. Oye LGA
APC – 14,995
PDP – 11,271
5. Efon LGA
APC – 5,082
PDP – 5,192
6. Moba LGA
APC – 11,837
PDP – 8,520
7. Ijero LGA
APC – 14,192
PDP – 11,077
8. Gboyin LGA
APC – 11,489
PDP – 8,027
9. Emure LGA
APC – 7,084
PDP – 7,121
10. Ikere LGA
APC – 11,515
PDP – 17,183
11. Ekiti West LGA
APC – 12,648
PDP – 10,137
12. Ikole LGA
APC – 14,522
PDP – 13,961
13. Ise Orun LGA
APC – 11,908
PDP – 6,297
14. Ekiti East LGA
APC – 12,778
PDP – 11,564
15. Ekiti South West LGA
APC – 11,015
PDP – 8,432
16. Ado-Ekiti LGA
APC – 28,111
PDP – 32,810
The agent of the PDP has raised an observation about alleged inducement of voters in the election. He said the PDP and its agents made repeated complaints about the inducement of voters and called for the complaints to be investigated along with the objection of his party to what he said was the militarisation of the state for the election.
5: 54 am: The electoral officials are now putting together the results before declaring them.