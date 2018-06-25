List Of Elected Officials From The APC National Convention

The elective National Convention of the governing All Progressives Congress (APC) is into was concluded on Sunday at the Eagle Square, Abuja.

After several hours of delay, the Chairman of the APC National Convention Planning Committee, Abubakar Badaru has finally announced results for the elective positions of the party’s National Working Committee.

The results:

A total of 6,800 delegates were accredited for the convention and 18 positions went unopposed, 8 others stepped down later.

Youth Leader (South West)

Winner: Lawal Olarewaju – 2,934 votes

Youth Leader (South East)

Winner: Onyeka 2,488

Zonal Youth Leader (South South)

Winner: Gabriel Idi Siri

Organizing Secretary (South South)

Winner: Adefadelire Asu – 2,111 votes

Organizing Secretary (South West)

Winner: Femi Egbedeyi 2330 votes

Secretary South East

Winner: John Owede – 5987 votes

Women Leader (North West)

Winner: Zuwaira Bakori – 863 votes

Winner: Yamisu Buba – 2,675 votes

Ex Officio (South South)

Winner: Anthony Eze – 1086

Winner: Nduka Anyawu – 1, 652 winner

Zonal Women Leader (North East)

Winner: Amina – 3030 votes

Winner: Fatima – 664 votes

Youth Leader (North West)

Winner: Abubakar Saad – 2,554 votes

Youth Leader (North East)

Winner: Kasim Bello – 2,774 votes

Deputy National Youth Leader

Winner: Hafiz Bolaji: – 2,443 votes

National Youth Leader

Winner: Abubakar Shuaibu – 2,414 votes

Deputy National Women Leader

Winner: Iyoma Ore – 2,436 votes

National Women Leader

Winner: Salamatu Umar – 2,494 votes

National Auditor

Winner: George Moghalu – 2,746 votes

National Publicity Secretary

Winner: Mobolaji Abdullahi – 2,002 votes

Deputy National Financial Secretary

Winner: Sunday Chukwuma – 2,613 votes

National Treasurer

Winner: Adamu Fanda – 2,891 votes

Deputy Legal Adviser:

Winner: Ado Oguta – 1,454 votes

National Vice Chairman South-South

Winner: Etagbo Hillary – 2,300 votes

National Vice Chairman (South-East)

Winner: Emmanuel Enuchukwu, – 2,839 votes

Vice Chairman (North West)

Winner: Inuwa Abdulkadir

National Vice Chairman (North East)

Winner: Mustapha Salisu – 3,834 votes

Deputy Chairman (North)

Winner: Lawal Shuaibu – 2,808

Deputy National Chairman (South)

Winner: Niyi Adebayo

National Organizing Secretary

Winner: Ema Ebijiro

Those returned Unopposed so far include:

Adams Oshiomhole – National Chairman

Mai Mala Buni – National Secretary

Ibrahim Masari – National Welfare Secretary

Tunde Bello – National Financial Secretary

Babatunde Ogala – National Legal Adviser

Bankole Oluwajana.- National Vice Chairman (South West).

Zakari Mohammed – Zonal Secretary (North Central)

Abubakar Sadiq – Zonal Secretary (North East)

Hassana Abdullahi – Zonal Woman Leader (North Central)

Nelson Abba – Ex-officio (North Central)

Isa Azare – Ex-officio (North-East)

Tukur Gusau – Zonal Secretary (North-West)

Nasiru Haladu – Ex-officio (North-West)

Rachael Akpabio – Zonal Woman Leader (South-South)

Misbahu L Didi – Representative of the Physically Challenged