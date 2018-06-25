List Of Elected Officials From The APC National Convention

The elective National Convention of the governing All Progressives Congress (APC) is into was concluded on Sunday at the Eagle Square, Abuja.
After several hours of delay, the Chairman of the APC National Convention Planning Committee, Abubakar Badaru has finally announced results for the elective positions of the party’s National Working Committee.
The results:
A total of 6,800 delegates were accredited for the convention and 18 positions went unopposed, 8 others stepped down later.
Youth Leader (South West)
Winner: Lawal Olarewaju – 2,934 votes
Youth Leader (South East)
Winner: Onyeka 2,488
Zonal Youth Leader (South South)
Winner: Gabriel Idi Siri
Organizing Secretary (South South)
Winner: Adefadelire Asu – 2,111 votes
Organizing Secretary (South West)
Winner: Femi Egbedeyi 2330 votes
Secretary South East
Winner: John Owede – 5987 votes
Women Leader (North West)
Winner: Zuwaira Bakori – 863 votes
Winner: Yamisu Buba – 2,675 votes
Ex Officio (South South)
Winner: Anthony Eze – 1086
Winner: Nduka Anyawu – 1, 652 winner
Zonal Women Leader (North East)
Winner: Amina – 3030 votes
Winner: Fatima – 664 votes
Youth Leader (North West)
Winner: Abubakar Saad – 2,554 votes
Youth Leader (North East)
Winner: Kasim Bello – 2,774 votes
Deputy National Youth Leader
Winner: Hafiz Bolaji: – 2,443 votes
National Youth Leader
Winner: Abubakar Shuaibu – 2,414 votes
Deputy National Women Leader
Winner: Iyoma Ore – 2,436 votes
National Women Leader
Winner: Salamatu Umar – 2,494 votes
National Auditor
Winner: George Moghalu – 2,746 votes
National Publicity Secretary
Winner: Mobolaji Abdullahi – 2,002 votes
Deputy National Financial Secretary
Winner: Sunday Chukwuma – 2,613 votes
National Treasurer
Winner: Adamu Fanda – 2,891 votes
Deputy Legal Adviser:
Winner: Ado Oguta – 1,454 votes
National Vice Chairman South-South
Winner: Etagbo Hillary – 2,300 votes
National Vice Chairman (South-East)
Winner: Emmanuel Enuchukwu, – 2,839 votes
Vice Chairman (North West)
Winner: Inuwa Abdulkadir
National Vice Chairman (North East)
Winner: Mustapha Salisu – 3,834 votes
Deputy Chairman (North)
Winner: Lawal Shuaibu – 2,808
Deputy National Chairman (South)
Winner: Niyi Adebayo
National Organizing Secretary
Winner: Ema Ebijiro
Those returned Unopposed so far include:
Adams Oshiomhole – National Chairman
Mai Mala Buni – National Secretary
Ibrahim Masari – National Welfare Secretary
Tunde Bello – National Financial Secretary
Babatunde Ogala – National Legal Adviser
Bankole Oluwajana.- National Vice Chairman (South West).
Zakari Mohammed – Zonal Secretary (North Central)
Abubakar Sadiq – Zonal Secretary (North East)
Hassana Abdullahi – Zonal Woman Leader (North Central)
Nelson Abba – Ex-officio (North Central)
Isa Azare – Ex-officio (North-East)
Tukur Gusau – Zonal Secretary (North-West)
Nasiru Haladu – Ex-officio (North-West)
Rachael Akpabio – Zonal Woman Leader (South-South)
Misbahu L Didi – Representative of the Physically Challenged