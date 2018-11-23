Lion King’s Remake Sneak peek Reveals Beyonce, Donald Glover in Cast

Prepare to be overcome with nostalgia – Disney has dropped the first trailer for the hotly anticipated Lion King live action remake.

The 1994 animated classic has been reimagined with a star studded voice cast featuring Donald Glover, who plays Simba, Beyoncé as his love interest Nala and Billy Eichner and Seth Rogen as loveable duo Timon and Pumba.

Narrated by James Earl Jones – who is reprising his role as Mufasa – the first look features the iconic moment baby Simba is held up above the African plains.

“Everything the light touches is our kingdom,” Jones says. “But a King’s time as ruler rises and falls like the sun. One day the sun will set on my time here and will rise with you as the new king.”

Directed by Jon Favreau, the film also stars Chiwetel Ejiofor, John Olive and Keegan-Michael Key.

Speaking about the film, Favreau – who directed the Jungle Book remake – said: “It is a director’s dream to assemble a talented team like this to bring this classic story to life.”

Acclaimed composer Hans Zimmer has returned to score the film which will feature four hits from the Disney classic: Can You Feel the Love Tonight, Hakuna Matata, I Just Can’t Wait to Be King and Circle of Life.