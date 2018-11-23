Lion King’s Remake Sneak peek Reveals Beyonce, Donald Glover in Cast

Prepare to be overcome with nostalgia – Disney has dropped the first trailer for the hotly anticipated Lion King live action remake.
The 1994 animated classic has been reimagined with a star studded voice cast featuring Donald Glover, who plays Simba, Beyoncé as his love interest Nala and Billy Eichner and Seth Rogen as loveable duo Timon and Pumba.
Narrated by James Earl Jones – who is reprising his role as Mufasa – the first look features the iconic moment baby Simba is held up above the African plains.
Sir Elton John, who won the Best Original Song Oscar for Can You Feel the Love Tonight in 1994, confirmed he has teamed up with Tim Rice and Beyoncé to create a new song for the end credits of the film.
Disney’s Lion King was released in 1994 and went on to become one of the highest-grossing animated films of all time, raking in $968.5 million worldwide.