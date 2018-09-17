Linda Ikeji Gives Birth In Atlanta, Georgia

One of Nigeria’s leading bloggers, Linda Ikeji has given birth to a baby boy, in a hospital in Atlanta, Georgia in the United States.

Linda Ikeji on the hospital bed in Atlanta The blogger, whose pregnancy has made headlines in the past months and generated a lot of interest, broke the exhilarating news of the birth of the baby boy herself on her @officiallindaikeji Instagram account on Monday morning.

She wrote: “Oh dear Lord, I am a mum. Baby J is here! He was born today 17th September. This is so surreal. Thank you guys so much for the love through this journey and thanks for all the well wishes. Love you guys!