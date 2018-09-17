Linda Ikeji Gives Birth In Atlanta, Georgia

Linda Ikeji Gives Birth In Atlanta, Georgia

By
- September 17, 2018
- in MEDIA, SOCIETY
123
0
Linda Ikeji

One of Nigeria’s leading bloggers, Linda Ikeji has given birth to a baby boy, in a hospital in Atlanta, Georgia in the United States.

Linda Ikeji on the hospital bed in Atlanta The blogger, whose pregnancy has made headlines in the past months and generated a lot of interest, broke the exhilarating news of the birth of the baby boy herself on her @officiallindaikeji Instagram account on Monday morning.

She wrote: “Oh dear Lord, I am a mum. Baby J is here! He was born today 17th September. This is so surreal. Thank you guys so much for the love through this journey and thanks for all the well wishes. Love you guys!

 

Facebook Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like

2019 AFCON Qualifiers: Super Eagles to Play Libya In Tunisia

The Libyan Football Federation (LFF) has chosen Tunisia