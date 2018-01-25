LIFESTYLE JOB | Graduate Junior Accountant at Givanas Cosmetics Nigeria Limited

Givanas Cosmetics Nigeria Limited is a specialized Manufacturing company with wide range of products for the Nigerian markets like powder, petroleum jelly, perfumes.

We are recruiting to fill the position below:

Job Title: Junior Accountant

Location: Lagos



Job Purpose

The Junior Accountant is responsible for day to day transaction posting.

Responsibilities

Obtain and maintain a thorough understanding of the financial accounting and general ledger structure.

Post and process journal entries to ensure all business transactions are recorded

Update accounts receivable and issue invoices

Update accounts payable and perform reconciliations

Assist in the processing of balance sheets, income statements and other financial statements according to legal and company accounting and financial guidelines

Assist with reviewing of expenses, payroll records etc. as assigned

Update financial data in databases to ensure that information will be accurate and immediately available when needed

Prepare and submit weekly/monthly reports

Assist senior accountants in the preparation of monthly/yearly closings

Assist with other accounting projects

Experience Required

B.Sc. in Accounting, Finance or relevant field

Minimum of 1-year general accounting experience preferably in a manufacturing firm.

Audit and taxation experience preferably from Big 4 will be an added advantage

Sound knowledge of IFRS and IAS regulations.

Professional Qualifications (ICAN/ACA/ACCA/CIMA)

Ability to develop checking strategies

Strong sense of deadlines and time management

Excellent organizing abilities

Good attention to detail

Strong financial and analytical acumen

Good understanding of accounting and financial reporting principles and practices

Excellent knowledge of MS Office and familiarity with relevant computer software (SAP)

Good communication skills and adaptability

Good interpersonal and team work skills with good decision making

Application Closing Date

26th January, 2018.



Method of Application

Interested and qualified candidates should send their CV’s to: hr@givanascosmetics.com The Subject of the mail should be “Junior Accountant”

Note: Only qualified persons will be contacted for an interview.