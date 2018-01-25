LIFESTYLE JOB | Graduate Junior Accountant at Givanas Cosmetics Nigeria Limited

Givanas Cosmetics Nigeria Limited is a specialized Manufacturing company with wide range of products for the Nigerian markets like powder, petroleum jelly, perfumes.
We are recruiting to fill the position below:
Job Title: Junior Accountant
Location: Lagos
Job Purpose
- The Junior Accountant is responsible for day to day transaction posting.
Responsibilities
- Obtain and maintain a thorough understanding of the financial accounting and general ledger structure.
- Post and process journal entries to ensure all business transactions are recorded
- Update accounts receivable and issue invoices
- Update accounts payable and perform reconciliations
- Assist in the processing of balance sheets, income statements and other financial statements according to legal and company accounting and financial guidelines
- Assist with reviewing of expenses, payroll records etc. as assigned
- Update financial data in databases to ensure that information will be accurate and immediately available when needed
- Prepare and submit weekly/monthly reports
- Assist senior accountants in the preparation of monthly/yearly closings
- Assist with other accounting projects
Experience Required
- B.Sc. in Accounting, Finance or relevant field
- Minimum of 1-year general accounting experience preferably in a manufacturing firm.
- Audit and taxation experience preferably from Big 4 will be an added advantage
- Sound knowledge of IFRS and IAS regulations.
- Professional Qualifications (ICAN/ACA/ACCA/CIMA)
- Ability to develop checking strategies
- Strong sense of deadlines and time management
- Excellent organizing abilities
- Good attention to detail
- Strong financial and analytical acumen
- Good understanding of accounting and financial reporting principles and practices
- Excellent knowledge of MS Office and familiarity with relevant computer software (SAP)
- Good communication skills and adaptability
- Good interpersonal and team work skills with good decision making
Application Closing Date
26th January, 2018.
Method of Application
Interested and qualified candidates should send their CV’s to: hr@givanascosmetics.com The Subject of the mail should be “Junior Accountant”
Note: Only qualified persons will be contacted for an interview.