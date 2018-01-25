LIFESTYLE JOB | Graduate Junior Accountant at Givanas Cosmetics Nigeria Limited

Givanas Cosmetics Nigeria Limited is a specialized Manufacturing company with wide range of products for the Nigerian markets like powder, petroleum jelly, perfumes.

We are recruiting to fill the position below:

Job Title: Junior Accountant

Location: Lagos

Job Purpose

  • The Junior Accountant is responsible for day to day transaction posting.

Responsibilities

  • Obtain and maintain a thorough understanding of the financial accounting and general ledger structure.
  • Post and process journal entries to ensure all business transactions are recorded
  • Update accounts receivable and issue invoices
  • Update accounts payable and perform reconciliations
  • Assist in the processing of balance sheets, income statements and other financial statements according to legal and company accounting and financial guidelines
  • Assist with reviewing of expenses, payroll records etc. as assigned
  • Update financial data in databases to ensure that information will be accurate and immediately available when needed
  • Prepare and submit weekly/monthly reports
  • Assist senior accountants in the preparation of monthly/yearly closings
  • Assist with other accounting projects

Experience Required

  • B.Sc. in Accounting, Finance or relevant field
  • Minimum of 1-year general accounting experience preferably in a manufacturing firm.
  • Audit and taxation experience preferably from Big 4 will be an added advantage
  • Sound knowledge of IFRS and IAS regulations.
  • Professional Qualifications (ICAN/ACA/ACCA/CIMA)
  • Ability to develop checking strategies
  • Strong sense of deadlines and time management
  • Excellent organizing abilities
  • Good attention to detail
  • Strong financial and analytical acumen
  • Good understanding of accounting and financial reporting principles and practices
  • Excellent knowledge of MS Office and familiarity with relevant computer software (SAP)
  • Good communication skills and adaptability
  • Good interpersonal and team work skills with good decision making

Application Closing Date
26th January, 2018.

Method of Application
Interested and qualified candidates should send their CV’s to: hr@givanascosmetics.com The Subject of the mail should be “Junior Accountant”

Note: Only qualified persons will be contacted for an interview.

