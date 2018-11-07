Legal Blitz Celebrates Outstanding Nigerian Legal Professionals.

Legal Blitz Limited last weekend in Lagos hosted the 2nd edition of the biggest and largest legal award in Africa – The Esq. Nigeria Legal Awards. It was a celebration of the important contribution of lawyers to the Nigerian economy.

The award ceremony, which took place at the Landmark Event Center, Oniru, commemorated the various breakthroughs of commercial deals across the various sectors of the Nigerian economy. It also recognized outstanding law firms and legal professionals who have contributed to the successful execution of deals in Nigeria.

Lere Fashola, CEO Legal Blitz said: “It has become important that dedicated and committed individuals in the Nigerian legal practice be set aside, recognized and celebrated. This is also an effort to encourage young individuals who are interested in pursuing a career in law”

Adepetun Caxton-Martins Agbor & Segun (ACAS-Law) won the Law Firm of the Year 2018, Large Practice Category. Felicia Kemi Segun, Managing partner at ACAS-Law, expressed gratitude in her remarks. She said: “We are humbled to be recognized. It is a good thing when your work is recognized and acknowledged, this encourages us to do even more. We appreciate the Legal Blitz team for the award”.

Bloomfield Law Practice and AO2 Law emerged winners of the Law Firm of the Year 2018, Mid-size and Small practice category respectively.

Legal Blitz Limited also recognized the need to commend the brilliant contributions and commitment to the future prosperity of the legal profession. Forty lawyers under the age of 40 in the Nigerian Rising Stars, 40 under 40 category, were celebrated.

Moray McLaren, Partner, Lexington Consultants, a member of the panel of judges responsible for selecting the winners of the various categories said: “I think it is important for us to be here to celebrate these outstanding young lawyers because they will shape the future.” Rashida Afolabi, Odi Gboegwu, and Joy Harrison were among the brilliant Under 40 lawyers recognized in this category.

Other notable recognitions were: The Central Bank of Nigeria as the Best Regulatory Team of the Year, The Nigerian Bottling Company as The Best Manufacturing Legal Team of the Year, and MTN Nigeria as the Best Telecommunication In-house Legal Team of the Year, Eko Electricity as Energy and Power Team of the Year, Felicia Kemi Segun (ACAS-Law) as Managing Partner of the Year, and Adeniyi Duale (DOA-Law) as Young Managing Partner Of The Year.