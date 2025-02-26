LAMATA Engages Local Authorities On 57km Purple Line Rail Project

The Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA) is engaging local government and LCDA officials as part of preparations for the 57-kilometer Purple Line rail project.

Officials from Orile Agege LCDA, Iba LCDA, and Alimosho Local Government recently met with LAMATA representatives to discuss the new rail line, which will connect Redemption Camp in Ogun State to the Volkswagen area on the Lagos-Badagry Expressway. The project will include 17 stations and integrate with Lagos’s expanding rail network.

LAMATA, in a statement on its official X account, confirms that these meetings aim to sensitize local authorities and stakeholders on the project’s scope, benefits, and potential impact.

During the discussions, Engr. Osa Konyeha, Technical Adviser on Planning at LAMATA, met with Hon. Johnson Babatunde (Chairman, Orile Agege LCDA), Hon. Yisa Abiola Jubril (Chairman, Iba LCDA), and Hon. Dare Ogunkoya (Secretary, Alimosho Local Government), who represented Hon. Jelili Adewale Sulaimon (Chairman, Alimosho LG).

LAMATA emphasizes that community involvement is essential for the project’s success. Local government representatives express support for the initiative, acknowledging its transportation and economic benefits. They pledge to collaborate with LAMATA to ensure smooth execution.

Lagos Rail Expansion Continues

LAMATA is also engaging officials from Ikeja, Agege, and Ojodu LCDA to ensure community participation along the proposed rail corridor.

The Purple Line project is part of the Lagos Strategic Transport Master Plan, which includes six Light Rail Transit (LRT) lines aimed at improving mobility and easing congestion across the state.

The 13-kilometer Blue Line (Marina to Mile 2) begins operations in September 2023 .

begins operations in . The 27-kilometer Red Line (Agbado to Oyingbo) launches in 2024 , with construction ongoing for its second phase.

launches in , with construction ongoing for its second phase. The 68-kilometer Green Line (Lekki Free Trade Zone to Marina) is in the planning phase, following a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between the Lagos State Government and the Federal Ministry of Finance Incorporated (MOFI).

The 2025 Federal Budget allocates N146.14 billion for the Green Line, though final approvals are pending following the Senate’s recent passage of a N54.99 trillion national budget.

With key stakeholders engaged, LAMATA is expected to continue consultations, finalize project details, and commence construction. The expansion of Lagos’s rail network aligns with the state’s long-term strategy to improve public transportation, reduce travel time, and stimulate economic growth.