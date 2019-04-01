Lagos State: Task Force Impounds 109 Motorcycles

The Lagos State Taskforce on Environmental Sanitation and Special Offences (Enforcement Unit) has impounded 109 motorcycles for operating on restricted routes.

The chairman of the task force, Olayinka Egbeyemi, stated on Sunday that the motorcyclists were operating on restricted routes and driving against traffic in the 2nd Rainbow end of the Oshodi-Apapa Expressway.

Egbeyemi said the raid was carried out after several warnings to the motorcyclists, after a series of complaints were received from the public on the illegal and criminal activities of the riders.

He said, “While some of them harass innocent members of the public at various bus stops, others engage in all sorts of criminal acts by dispossessing their passengers of valuables such as phones, jewellery and bags.

“Also, motorists held in traffic around these areas were not spared.”

Egbeyemi urged motorcycle riders’ associations across the state to educate their members on all the 475 restricted routes and the life-threatening danger surrounding plying highways and bridges.