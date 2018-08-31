Lagos State Boosts Water Transportation with Launch of Ultra-modern Terminal

The Lagos State Government on Thursday inaugurated an ultra-modern ferry terminal and the headquarters of the Lagos State waterways authority (LASWA) in falomo area of the state.

The State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode who was represented by the state’s Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr Adeniji Kazeem, said the development was part of efforts to harness the potentials of the water transport sector for the overall benefit of residents.

According to him, despite its potentials, the sector has remained largely underdeveloped and accounting for less than one per cent of the overall traffic in the state, a development he said necessitated the massive investments and reforms of his administration in the sector.

“In furtherance of our commitment to develop the water transportation system which is an integral component of the Lagos State Multi-Modal Transport System, we have invested significantly in the provision of water transportation infrastructure especially the rehabilitation of existing and construction of new jetties; purchase of two clearing machines with navigational equipment to tackle the challenges posed by water hyacinth and the ongoing installation of safety signs for routes demarcation, among others.

“In addition, we have concluded plans for the procurement of seven high-capacity passenger ferries to complement the existing ones, while we also plan to assist commercial ferry operators to acquire new standard boats.

“All of these are with the intent of encouraging more private sector investment in water transportation. The long-term objective is to reduce the pressure on our roads as our people increasingly embrace water transportation system,” Governor Ambode said.

A multi-level car park was also commissioned within the same premises.