Kwesé Iflix Partners With Airtel to Launch Mobile Video Service in Nigeria

Kwesé iflix, a joint venture between Econet Media, Africa’s leading pan-regional media company, and iflix, the leading entertainment service for emerging markets, has announced the launch of its premier digital entertainment platform in Nigeria, in partnership with industry leader Airtel.

The all-new Kwesé iflix is a world-class platform with the best international, regional and local content programs curated especially for African audiences, to stream or download. The service offers users the ultimate entertainment experience, with Kwesé’s extraordinary content offering including live coverage of the world’s most elite sporting competitions and the upcoming 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™

Kwesé iflix’s vast library includes international first-run exclusive shows, award-winning TV series and blockbuster movies such as, Hot Ones, Saints & Sinners, Riviera, Grand Prince, Broken, Britannia, Tin Star, Being Mary Jane, Younger, Action Man, Freakish, Family Time and Luther, as well as popular local and regional content such as Jenifa’s Diary, V Republic and Dear Mother. Faith-based titles include Enjoying Everyday Life with Joyce Meyer and Hal TV programs. The content offering also features children’s programming, lifestyle shows, and Nigerian quality content which can be watched for free, including short-form drama series, first episodes of TV shows, and live broadcast of local free-to-air TV stations, such as NTA & Kwesé Free Sports, as well as CNN, Revolt, Viceland, Cartoon Network and much more.

One of the most distinct propositions of Kwese iflix is the Live channels! Which means that wherever and whenever you can watch the live broadcast of your local and International news, music videos, and sports. Even the little ones can stream their cartoons 24/7 with no decoder box or set up costs!

Announcing the launch of the service, Kwesé iflix CEO, Mayur Patel, said, “A marriage between Africa’s leading media providers, the Kwesé iflix app offers customers the best in entertainment, anytime and anywhere. Created for the mobile generation, consumers now have unlimited access to all their favorite sports and shows in a way which suits their lifestyle – on-the-go and on their terms. We are excited to be working with Airtel to deliver our content into the hands of even more Nigerians”

Leveraging Airtel’s 4G network, subscribers will be able to stream Kwesé iflix’s world-class programming on their connected devices through innovative data bundles, which will be available to Airtel customers.

To celebrate the launch, Airtel is offering an amazing streaming data offer that gives customers unlimited 24-hour streaming to all Kwesé iflix premium VIP content for as little as N300 per day. Customers can simply download the iflix App from the Google Play or Apple App stores. To access the data bundles, Airtel customers can dial *3731# to choose between 1-Day, 3-Day, 7-Day or 30-Day VIP passes.

Commenting on the partnership, Chief Commercial Officer, Airtel Nigeria, Ahmad Mokhles, said: “We are delighted to offer Nigerians an exclusive mobile television experience on the backbone of our superior mobile Internet network. With this partnership with Kwesé iflix, we are placing absolute power in the hands of our esteemed customers, offering them the freedom to choose from a rich bouquet of world-class entertainment. At Airtel, we are intensely committed to enriching the lives of our stakeholders and we will continue to focus on opportunities that will delight, engage and excite more Nigerians.”

iflix Co-Founder and Group CEO, Mark Britt, added, “This is a monumental milestone for iflix. Together with Econet Media, we have created a platform specifically for users in Africa, that makes every match of the World Cup available to users across the country on any smartphone of their choice. Our Kwesé iflix service now offers users the largest library of the world’s best entertainment, live and on-demand, like never before.”

“We cannot ignore the growth of streaming services across the African continent especially with the spike in mobile and internet penetration numbers. We do not only have to stay ahead of the trends but ensure we become the best provider of these services in the market. Kwesé iflix brings young people a combination of premium sports and entertainment content and we are excited to be at the forefront of this,” said Joseph Hundah, President and CEO Econet Media.

Kwesé iflix customers can choose between a variety of flexible VIP passes to access the Kwesé iflix premium content, including 1-Day, 3-Day, 7-Day and 30-Day VIP passes.