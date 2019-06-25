KPMG: 2019 Nigeria CEO Outlook

Victor Okeh
This second edition of our annual KPMG Nigeria CEO Outlook emphasises that agility has become
a fact of life for Nigerian CEOs, with almost nine in ten chief executive officers indicating that agility is
the new currency of business.

The ability to pivot quickly and adapt to disruption has become even more of a strategic imperative for CEOs and their organisations to compete in today’s economy. Nigerian CEOs are still very optimistic about the prospects for growth in the economy and their industries over the next three years.

However, the expectations for growth in their businesses are more measured, set against the backdrop of the potential disruptive forces of cyber security, emerging technologies and regulatory risks, the top three threats to growth identified by CEOs in this study.

