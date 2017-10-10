Kirusa’s Instavoice® Service Surpasses 100 Billion Calls – InstaVoice reduces call terminations, ensuring mobile users never miss a call

Kirusa Inc., a global leader in communication solutions over data networks for consumers and enterprises, today announced that its InstaVoice® service has reached the remarkable landmark of 100 billion calls handled via its call completion service platform.

InstaVoice, based on Kirusa’s patented technology, is a service that integrates Missed Calls, Voicemail & Voice SMS as a combined call completion suite, enabling a unique telecommunication experience. Multi-faceted, InstaVoice’s integration with carrier networks reduce call terminations, while ensuring mobile users stay connected always, never missing a call. This includes when the mobile user is out of coverage area, busy, not answering or when the mobile is switched off.

Working vis-à-vis the InstaVoice service, the InstaVoice App enhances the call completion experience for smartphone users. From the app, users can receive, listen, manage, and respond to their missed calls and voicemails via text, voice, & pictures, all in a unique chat-like user interface. Meanwhile, feature phone users can manage their missed calls and voicemails via SMS.

Commenting on the landmark achievement, Inderpal Singh Mumick, Founder and CEO at Kirusa, said: “With InstaVoice, our aim was to re-think call completion. We are excited that we have been able to do this, providing a valuable service to mobile phone users globally, especially in emerging markets. This milestone is only made possible via our strong partnerships with telecom operators and all InstaVoice users who have continued to see value in our service.”

InstaVoice has a global prescence in 44 countries, deployed with 50 Telecom Operators, reaching 2 billion population.

Commemorating Kirusa’s achievement, Jean-Michel Garrouteigt, CEO, Orange, Democratic Republic of Congo, said, “We are proud to be part of this incredible achievement with Kirusa. InstaVoice is one of the top revenue-generating telecom services in Africa and it continues to gain traction amongst our subscriber base. We congratulate Kirusa on achieving this milestone.”

Celebrating Kirusa’s achievement, Ahmad Mokhles, Chief Commercial Officer, Airtel, Nigeria, said, “Airtel congratulates Kirusa for surpassing the 100 billion calls milestone. Indeed, we are proud to be associated with Kirusa and wish them all the best for their continuing success.

Alec Barton, Founder of Developing Telecoms, said, “This is a remarkable landmark for a brand, which has been relentless in its pursuit of transforming telecom experiences in emerging markets. This shows the experience and expertise of Kirusa in call completion services for mobile networks.”

The 100 Billion mark was captured on Kirusa’s internal analytics platform, a tracking system that traces the total number of calls that comes into the Kirusa platform.