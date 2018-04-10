Kia Rio 2018 Model Debuts Nigerian Market, with Stunning, Innovative Design.

The unveiling of the all-new 2018 Kia Rio marked the exciting premiere of the new wave of sub-compact car in Nigeria. The fourth-generation Kia Rio, as Kia’s global best-seller, has been completely redesigned and re-engineered to exceed the expectations of all car enthusiasts across the globe. The new Rio has arrived in an even more compelling package with enhanced aesthetics and functionality. It has been redesigned for a more dramatic and distinctive look, boasting sleek, straight lines and sophisticated interior. The bestselling model also delivers a powerful driving experience with responsive and engaging handling.

Among the most anticipated vehicles for the 2018 model year, the all-new Kia Rio definitely stands out. Making its grand debut at the 2017 New York International Auto Show, the all-new Rio sedan is slightly bigger in size than its predecessor and is certainly sleeker with more balanced ride characteristics. Considering its enhanced technology and performance along with tremendous value, it is not surprising that the all-new Rio is already gaining widespread attention in the subcompact market.

New Look, New Attitude

The 2018 Kia Rio’s pleasing proportions mask its diminutive dimensions, avoiding the vaguely bubble-top look of many compact cars. The car has a higher ground clearance, wider and longer, the wheels have been pushed farther toward the corners, and the windshield has been made more upright. The overall effect makes the Rio the best-looking vehicle in its segment.

The inside has also been upgraded and feels very solidly built. The redesigned dash and gauge cluster looks upscale as well, so even though the Rio is a budget-priced car, it doesn’t feel cheap. The interior presents itself better than cars costing more. Additional sound insulation, a redesigned suspension, and revised steering help, too, making the new Rio feel buttoned-down and solid on the road. At speed on the freeway, the car has the sense of the weight of a larger vehicle, but when the road gets twisty, it reveals a planted sportiness. It’s a subcompact car where nothing feels flimsy or like a design afterthought. From the ground up, the 2018 Rio is a solid car that just happens to be very small.

The intelligently designed dashboard and center console, along with a windshield that has less rake, help the Rio feel surprisingly roomy on the inside. Rear-seat headroom is another surprise, as a 6-foot passenger sits upright comfortably. Rear legroom has grown 2 inches from the previous model. The front seats are comfortable, accommodating and wide enough to give most drivers plenty of breathing room. The seat feels a little lower and sportier than many subcompacts. Thanks to a lowered window line, outward visibility is excellent, while the steering wheel also has plenty of telescoping range, something taller drivers will greatly appreciate.In terms of ride and handling, the new model remains the sportiest offering in the segment.

The Rio is powered by a naturally aspirated 1.4-liter gasoline direct-injected four-cylinder engine pumping out Max. Power (ps/rpm) 100/6,000 and 123/6,300 Max. Torque (kg·m/rpm) with a six-speed automatic transmission, driving the front wheels. The Rio has adopted Kia’s current design language — overseen by ex-Audi designer Peter Schreyer — along with a brash look that is distinctive and upscale. A smooth-shifting 6-speed automatic transmission effortlessly transfers the engine’s torque to the wheels, offers quick, smooth shifts and gear ratios matched to the engine’s torque curve. For utility, the Rio sedan offers 13.7 cubic feet of cargo room.

Style matters

With a slender tiger-nose grille, crispier lines and swept-back headlights for a more aggressive appearance, the impressive roster of styling details perfectly sum up how captivating the fourth generation Rio really is.

Slightly larger in size over the previous generation, the Rio’s new look is emphasized by the stretched thin and wide tiger nose grille. The vertical side vents and the sporty headlights at the front accentuate its stance, giving it a bolder look. The horizontal styling of the Rio further sends enchanting vibes with its roof seamlessly extending to the rear edge. To add an even sportier touch, the Rio offers an improved ergonomics.

Perfect fit for urban driving

Ideally suited to urban driving, the new Rio has become decidedly more sophisticated and athletic for driver enjoyment. The little Rio has always been compact enough for urban parking on crowded streets, and so is the redesigned Rio.

For a more engaging driving experience, the latest Rio is equipped with a 1.4-liter four-cylinder engine, improving the driving dynamics as well as fuel efficiency and CO2 emissions over the outgoing Rio. Able to deliver exceptional power and torque, the turbocharged Rio is ever-more capable of maneuvering, making a long commute or weekend road trip all the more pleasant.

Stable and safe

Rio’s solid structure makes use of advanced high-strength steel to increase durability and torsional stiffness for improved handling and ride quality as well as collision protection. And for the first time, the Rio offers optional Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB), a system that detects obstacles and automatically applies the brakes to avoid accidents. Standard safety features include airbags, side-impact door beams, a four-wheel Anti-lock Brake System (ABS) and Hill-start Assist Control (HAC).

“This fourth-generation Rio makes significant improvements over its predecessor in design, technology and passenger comfort, resulting in an even better value proposition while raising the bar in the small-car segment. All in all, the 2018 all-new Rio is a most reliable driving companion, especially if you are looking for a versatile subcompact with a well-tuned combination of style, safety, and affordability,” said Debanja Paul, assistant vice president of sales, Kia Motors Nigeria.

In addition to the improved design and ergonomics, the 2018 Kia Rio is the most technically advanced version of the model ever produced with the new integration of the latest safety features and cabin technologies. Mature and sophisticated, the fourth-generation Rio has joined the stream of made in Nigeria cars by Kia and is currently available for the markets.

The Kia Rio has been setting the Nigerian market on fire recently, having outsold other models in its segment for over a decade and remains Kia’s best-selling car internationally. That means the highly sophisticated Rio carries a lot of big expectations, and the newly redesigned version made it clear how seriously our global engineers took the task of updating the all-new Kia Rio” said Olawale Jimoh, Marketing Manager, Kia Motors Nigeria.

The 1.4-liter MPI unit feels relaxed and ready to serve up plenty of go without nervous stabs at the throttle, offering confident overtaking on the highway without much drama or noise. Likewise, road and wind noise stay at a comfortable minimum thanks to tall tires on 15-inch wheels soaking up most of the broken pavement. The 2018 Kia Rio is now available in all the showrooms across the country. Customers’ first impressions were positive, and the new Rio came across as a comfortable, solidly built, and smartly designed a compact car with above-average driving dynamics for the class. The Rio, since launching in Nigeria, has impressed all with its quiet interior, solid driving dynamics and impressive use of power and performance.