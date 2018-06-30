Kerosene Carrier Explodes in Niger State, Injures five People

A tanker laden with kerosene product has exploded along Minna-Suleja road after engaging in a head-on collision with a trailer.

The accident occurred at Mallam Karo, a village located about two kilometres away from Suleja area of the state.

Five persons were said to be in the two vehicles at the time of the accident which occurred on Friday morning.

The Unit Commander of the Federal Road Service Corps (FRSC) in Suleja, Mr Olayinka Akande, confirmed the accident to Channels Television.

Akande said the accident was caused by over speeding and overtaking.

Although no life was lost, he noted that two out of the five persons involved in the accident sustained varying degrees of injuries and have been taken to the Suleja General Hospital for treatment.

The Unit Commander added that the fire has been put off and that men of the command have been deployed to ease the flow of traffic on the road.

Meanwhile, officials of the State Fire Service have arrived at the scene to put out the fire.

The incident occurred one day after a similar incident in Lagos State where a petrol-laden tanker heading out of the state lost control and fell on a bridge along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

At least nine people were killed and four others injured during the incident which also razed at least 50 vehicles.

The accident caught the attention of President Muhammadu Buhari who said he was very sad when he learned of the tragic occurrence.

He had sympathised with the government and people of Lagos and urged the emergency services and law enforcement officials to do their best to limit the losses and damage from the incident.

The state governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, who visited the scene of the incident, had also mourned the deceased and found solace in the number of lives saved which he said was more than those killed by the inferno.