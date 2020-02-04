Kenya’s Longest-serving President, Arap Moi Dies at 95 years

Kenya’s Longest-serving President, Arap Moi Dies at 95 years

By
- February 4, 2020
- in COVER, INTERNATIONAL, NEWSLETTER
2
0
Arap Moi

Kenya’s former President Daniel arap Moi has died at the age of 95.

President Uhuru Kenyatta announced his death, saying the nation had lost a “great man”.

Mr Moi was Kenya’s longest-serving president. He was in office for 24 years, until intense pressure forced him to step down in 2002.

His critics saw him as an authoritarian ruler who oversaw rampant corruption, but his allies credited him for maintaining stability in the country.

In 2004, Mr Moi asked for forgiveness from “those he had wronged”.

What has been the reaction?

President Kenyatta has declared a period of mourning, including the flying of flags at half-mast, until a state funeral is held for Mr Moi. No date has been set for the funeral.

Mr Kenyatta said the continent was “immensely blessed by the dedication” of the late president, who spent “almost his entire adult life serving Kenya and Africa”.

Raila Odinga, who was detained by the Moi regime for campaigning for multi-party democracy, praised him for introducing “incremental” reforms.

He had reconciled with Mr Moi following their sharp differences in the 1980s and 1990s, and in retirement the former president had “conducted himself with complete dignity befitting an elder statesman”, Mr Odinga added in a statement.

On Twitter, some Kenyans were less forgiving:

How did he die?

Relatives and friends consoles a family member outside the Lee Funeral Home, following the death of former Kenya"s president Daniel Arap Moi, in Nairobi on February 4, 2020.
Relatives and friends are mourning Mr Moi

Mr Moi died with his son Gideon at his bedside at a private hospital in the capital, Nairobi, of an unspecified illness.

“He passed away peacefully,” Gideon Moi said.

“I have seen a steady decline. His decline was very worrying. He has been hospitalized since October 10th 2019 and has never left hospital,” Mr Moi’s former press secretary Lee Njiru told Kenya’s privately owned Citizen TV.

Mr Moi is survived by eight children. He and his late wife, Helena Bomett, divorced in 1979.

Source: BBC

Facebook Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like

DPR Shuts down 10 Gas Plants, 40 Gas Retail Outlets in Delta State

The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), Warri Zonal