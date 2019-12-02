Kelechi Iheanacho Creates Assist, Scores Leicester City’s Match Winner against Everton

Leicester scored deep in injury time as they beat Everton 2-1 yesterday to cut the gap on Premier League leaders Liverpool to eight points. Kelechi Iheanacho scored the winner, with the video assistant referee confirming he was onside, as Leicester moved back to second and left Everton still hovering above the relegation zone.

Arsenal drew 2-2 at Norwich in Freddie Ljungberg’s first match as interim manager while Manchester United are ninth after a 2-2 draw at home to Aston Villa. Wolves remained sixth after a 1-1 draw at home to Sheffield United, who stayed one point and one place behind.

Leicester went into their match with Everton full of confidence but fell behind to a goal by Richarlison after 23 minutes. Jamie Vardy scored for the sixth match in a row to equalize on 68 minutes, taking his tally at home to 13 goals in 13 league games.

Everton looked set to hold on for a point but Iheanacho broke free to score in injury time, and though the linesman’s flag initially suggested he was offside, VAR said the goal should be allowed. “We have to enjoy this and go again on Wednesday night,” said Vardy, who said thoughts of the title like 2016 were not being discussed at the club. “We have lots of attacking threat and we’re putting it all together. We’ll just carry on doing what we’re doing.”

Arsenal interim manager Ljungberg said he could see some positive signs after his side came from behind twice to draw 2-2 at Norwich in his first game in charge. Two days after the sacking of Unai Emery, Arsenal needed two goals from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to secure a point against an impressive Norwich side.

The result was Arsenal’s ninth draw of the season, extending their winless streak to eight matches, leaving them eighth in the table. Norwich, who might have won it but for some superb goalkeeping by Bernd Leno, stayed second-bottom.

“I want this club to do well, it is only winning that counts: I wanted to win the games so I am disappointed but I have also seen some positive things,” Ljungberg said. “But we need to work on the transitions, we dominated and they break us too easily. In the beginning, I saw a lot of things we worked on in training, but we need to score goals and take the lead.”

Teemu Pukki opened the scoring with a deflected shot after 21 minutes but Aubameyang equalized soon after with a retaken penalty, having missed the first but being given a lifeline because of encroachment.

Todd Cantwell restored the home side’s lead on the stroke of half-time but Aubameyang scored following a corner on 57 minutes. “It was a great performance — we delivered what we wanted to do,” Norwich manager Daniel Farke said. “I’m disappointed to some extent — we should have got three points. Some of that was due to a world-class Bernd Leno. (But) four points from two games is quite good.”

Matt Doherty cancelled out Lys Mousset’s goal for Sheffield United as Wolves extended their unbeaten run to nine games. “We started both halves terrific,” Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder said. “We had plenty of chances and we should have scored more than one. We knew they’d fight back after we went ahead because of the fight they have as a team. This is always a tough place to come so I’m delighted we’ve kept our away record going.”

Manchester United’s troubles continued. Jack Grealish fired Villa ahead early on but a Tom Heaton’s own goal put United in front. When Victor Lindelof gave United the lead on 64 minutes it seemed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side would win it, but Tyrone Mings equalized two minutes later. Villa are 15th, but only five points behind Tottenham in fifth.