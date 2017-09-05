Kate Middleton Pregnant With Third Child

Prince William and Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton are expecting their third child, Kensington Palace has announced.

“Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Cambridge is expecting their third child. The Queen and members of both families are delighted with the news.”

The news comes in the wake of her admission to hospital. It is now clear she may be suffering from hyperemesis gravidarum, which is a severe form of morning sickness. She suffered same illness during her past two pregnancies.

The palace also confirmed that “Her Royal Highness will no longer carry out her planned engagement at the Hornsey Road Children’s Centre in London today. The Duchess is being cared for at Kensington Palace.”

William and Kate’s two children George and Charlotte are aged four and two. Their third child would be fifth in line to the British throne. William, 35, is the eldest son of Prince Charles, the first in line to the throne, and a grandson of the queen.