Kaduna State Spends N6 Billion on Erosion Control in 3 Years, Says Commissioner

Katsina State Government has pumped over N6 billion in three years on erosion and flood control across the state, the Commissioner for Environment, Hamza Suleiman, has said.

Suleiman made the disclosure at the opening of a workshop for some participants of Nigeria Erosion and Watershed Management Project (NEWMAP) in Katsina on Wednesday.

“The state government had implemented various projects on gully restoration, storm water, erosion control and flood project before the coming of NEWMAP in the state.

According to him, over N2.8 billion was spent by the government between 2015 and 2017 to tackle some of the 3000 complaints it received from communities affected by various ecological challenges.

“The state government also expended another N3.2 billion in third and fourth quarters of 2017 to 2018 to control erosion in 49 communities.

“The state government has pumped N1 billion to provide office accommodation, equipment and necessary arrangements for the take off of NEWMAP project in the state.

“The state government also contributed N500 million as counterpart funding for the take off of the NEWMAP project in the state,” he said

Earlier, the Speaker, Katsina House of Assembly, Alhaji Yahaya Kusada, pledged that the assembly would offer maximum support for the success of the project.

“The state House of Assembly will assist in reviewing the existing laws on erosion with the aim of making erosion control a success in the state,” he added.

Kusada noted that the existing law compelled each local council in the state to contribute two percent of their allocation from federation account to erosion control.

Also, the Commissioner for Rural Development, Yakubu Dankum, said the ministry had received over 1,500 complaints from rural communities that were worst hit by flooding and erosion this rainy season.

He called for more support to rural communities in addressing problems of erosion and potable water they are facing.