Jumia to Give Discount on 4 million Products in 6th Black Friday Promotional Sales

…..says the campaign will offer customers up to 90% discount on over 4 million products

Jumia Nigeria has announced the commencement date for its 6th Black Friday campaign, aimed at revolutionising the shopping habit of Nigerians, promoting the convenience of online shopping and growing small and medium businesses across the country. This year’s promotional sales offers discount on 4 million products. The chief executive officer of Jumia Nigeria, Mrs Juliet Anammah who made the announcement during a press conference to flag off the campaign in Lagos said the campaign will run from Friday, November 2nd (midnight at 12.01am) through November 30th, 2018.

Anammah also stated that special deals such as flash sales, treasure hunts and special vouchers will be exclusively available to customers who shop on the Jumia App.

“We expect to see an increase of 50% website traffic as a build up over last year’s Black Friday. The rise of mobile penetration in the country which stands at 84% is one of the factors driving our App and website visits; others being our amazing deals. Last year, 79% of our customers shopped on mobile phones (website & App), and we are looking to upturn the numbers to 100% at the end of 2018, in order to achieve the country’s goal of becoming a mobile-first country,” she added.

Speaking of the concerted efforts Jumia has put in providing customers with a wide assortment of quality products to choose from, the chief commercial officer of Jumia Nigeria, Shobhit Pandey said: “We have doubled our product assortment compared to 2017 Black Friday campaign. This year, with the support of our vendors, we are offering our customers discounts as high as 80% on categories such as men’s and women’s fashion, 70% on wristwatches and sunglasses, 65% on health and beauty products, 50% on mobile phones, electronics, and groceries, and 40% on fitness and automobile products. Unlike last year, these amazing deals will only be available every Friday of the week in the month of November.” He further thanked Jumia’s partners, such as Binatone, HP, Samsung, and Haier for offering the best rates during the campaign.

Prasun Banerjee, managing director, Binatone Nigeria who spoke about why the partnership with Jumia for Black Friday will help deepen ecommerce penetration in the country, said: “Jumia has made the Black Friday sales event a wonderful opportunity for us to offer huge discounts to their customers, thereby enabling us to sell more items than we projected. This means that more Nigerians will shop during this period.” Banerjee also mentioned that the Black Friday campaign has become, through Jumia, the most anticipated shopping festival since 2013 in Nigeria.

Although, logistics has always been the biggest challenge facing most eCommerce companies in the world and in Nigeria especially during special sales campaign such as Black Friday. However, the country manager for Jumia Services (Jumia’s logistics arm), Tolulope George-Yanwah has assured customers to expect excellent delivery services during and after the campaign. According to her, Jumia has identified some logistics challenges during Black Friday, and these have been fixed ahead of November 2nd.

“We have a projection to process 50% more orders than last year’s Black Friday, and we have ensured to put in place an increased workforce, split across the major cities in the country. Our delivery associates have been trained on the best technologies that will aid the discharge of their duties. We have also provided a real-time technology that allows our customers to trace the fulfilment process of their orders from when they are shipped from the warehouse till they are delivered. This is besides necessary partnership that we have entered with other delivery companies to support our efforts towards ensuring orders are delivered on time,” added Anammah

Head of Engagement Marketing, Jumia Nigeria, Olamide Amosu explained why the company is focused on driving its App usage, especially for the Black Friday period. She said: “We’re focused on encouraging our customers to make all their purchases on the mobile App due to the increasing number of customers shopping on our website via their mobile phones, and the easy access it provides customers to access bigger deals and enhance price comparison. Shopping on the App consumes less data which helps customers to save money, and to make it attractive for use, special deals such as flash sales, treasure hunts and special vouchers will be exclusively available to customers who shop on the Jumia App.

On the other hand, Jumia’s all in one App – Jumia One – in the spirit of Black Friday, will be giving 10 lucky customers N10,000 worth of airtime, 10 lucky customers N10,000 worth of TV and internet subscriptions if they buy from at least 2 different services on the App, 10 lucky customers N10,000 worth of airtime if they purchase a minimum of N1,000 airtime, and 50% cashback for airtime purchase within the first 1 hour.