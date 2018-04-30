Jumia Adds More Cities to its Free Delivery Destinations: Abuja, Ph, Ibadan & Abeokuta

Free delivery only applicable to orders from N10,000 and above

In response to customers’ unrelenting demands for free delivery service to be replicated in other cities within the country, Nigeria’s leading eCommerce company, Jumia has announced the extension of its free delivery service via Jumia Express to more cities. The newly added cities are: Abuja, Port Harcourt, Ibadan and Abeokuta. Until now, the free delivery service only applied to orders above N15,000 within Lagos.

However, large items such as Air Conditioning, Dishwasher, Fridge/Freezer, Fitness machines, Home furniture, Mirror, Rug, Musical instrument, Television, etc. are not eligible for free shipping. But, customers can still expect to receive their orders within the stipulated timeline.

Orders placed within Lagos before 12pm will be delivered within 1 business day, while orders placed before 12pm in Port Harcourt, Ibadan, Abuja & Abeokuta will be delivered within 2 business days. Other cities will have their orders delivered within 5 business days.

The decision to extend free delivery to more cities and reduce the value of orders qualified for free delivery to N10,000 was deliberate because of Jumia’s culture of putting the customers first.

This culture can be seen in almost all the various touch points where Jumia interacts with its customers, for instance in the area of Payment on Delivery (PoD). Even though a lot of other players in the eCommerce sector have removed the PoD option by compelling customers to pay online, Jumia has taken a more customer-focused route which is evident in the millions of orders the company processes daily via cash on delivery, or pay on delivery.

Jumia remains committed to creating a convenient shopping experience for all its customers.