Julius Berger Announces Closed Period on NSE

Julius Berger Announces Closed Period on Stock ExchangeGiant construction firm in Nigeria, Julius Berger Nigeria Plc, has announced a closed period, which began on January 12 and will end on January 25, 2018.

A statement signed by Secretary of the firm, Mrs Cecilia Madueke, revealed that top members of staff and consultants with sensitive information about the company are barred from trading in its shares for a period of time.

“In this period, all who receive the notice of closed period, who are considered ‘Insiders’ in Julius Berger (Julius Berger includes Julius Berger Nigeria Plc and all its subsidiaries) under the provisions of the company and Allied Matters Act Cap C20, LFN, 2004 (CAMA), the rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), are under restriction not to trade or deal in the equity of the company,” Mrs Madueke said.

Also, the statement said the Board Audit Committee of Julius Berger Nigeria Plc would meet on Thursday January 25, 2018 to consider the results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2017.