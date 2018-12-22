JJC Skillz, Funke Akindele Welcome First Child

Jenifa and one of Nollywood’s favourite act, Funke Akindele has been delivered of a baby with her musician husband, JJC Skillz (real name: Abdul Rasheed Bello) in the US.

The act stated this reveal via her Instastory.

This is her first child with JJC with the musician who has children from past relationships.

The act first got married in a much-talked-about wedding in 2012 to Kehinde Oloyede but left in 2013 after claiming abuse. She found love again in 2015 in JJC and got secretly married in 2016.