JCI Nigeria Shines at World Congress, Clinches ‘100% Efficiency Award’

The Nigerian chapter of the Junior Chamber International was the cynosure of all eyes at the just concluded 2019 JCI World Congress held in Tallinn, Estonia as the team clinched the ‘JCI 100% Efficiency Award’ for a second successive time.

The National President, Junior Chamber International (JCI) Nigeria, Adetola Juyitan explained that the prestigious, highly-acclaimed award is in recognition of the team’s fulfillment of the overall management quality standards stated in the JCI National Organization 100% Efficiency Program.

While commending all members of the JCI Nigeria team for working together as a unit, Juyitan said “This award means a lot to us as a team goes to show that our relentless efforts at contributing positive, indelible marks in the society are being recognized”.

“Winning this award for the second time in a row is no small feat and it could not have been achieved by any single person. It requires the fervent commitment to the ideology that it takes every single JCI Nigeria member ensuring that their unit, their responsibilities, their minibus is a pocket of greatness for the whole bus to also display beams of excellence,” she said, explaining that “the strength of the team is each individual member, and the strength of each member is the team,” she added.

Juyitan also joined all members across the globe and particularly in Africa to congratulate the newly elected Itai Arthur Manyere from JCI Zimbabwe who emerged the 2020 World President in a keenly contested election. She expressed her delight at his election stating that “he is truly deserving of this victory as he is a perfect example of what the JCI movement represents – leadership and service.”

Juyitan described him as a thoroughbred JCI member who inspires all by his dedication to the service of humanity. She congratulates him on behalf of JCI Nigeria and wishes him an outstanding and impact-filled administration.

Manyere was elected President amongst several other Africans and Nigerians who were also appointed into different offices of service. Some of them include; Olawale Bakare, Nigeria’s 2019 Executive Vice President, who was appointed to serve as one of JCI Africa and Middle East Development Council (JCI-AMDEC) Councilors for 2020; Rasheed Adeniyi Balogun, immediate Past President and International Vice President, appointed as a Committee Member on the JCI Strategic Plan Implementation Committee for 2020 and Oluwatoyin Atanda Executive Assistant to the 2019 National President, appointed as a Committee Member on the JCI Advocacy Committee for 2020.

Juyitan also congratulates JCI Nigeria’s Gaffar ‘Leke Odubote for emerging the ‘Most Outstanding Member in JCI’ for 2019. “We congratulate you and encourage you to keep up the great work; keep striving to be a better you! Congratulations to you and to JCI Eko,” she said.

Junior Chamber International is a youth-based organization that provides the framework for young active citizens around the globe to create a sustainable impact in communities all over the world.