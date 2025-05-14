JAMB Directs 387,000 Candidates To Retake UTME

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has ordered a resit for 387,000 candidates affected by technical disruptions during the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

The directive was announced by JAMB Registrar, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, on Wednesday in Bwari, Abuja. He acknowledged that significant errors occurred during the examination, which impacted candidates’ performance.

“Investigations revealed that technical glitches affected 157 out of the 887 centres used for the 2025 UTME,” Oloyede said. “This was a major factor behind the generally low performance recorded by candidates at those centres.”

As a result, JAMB has scheduled a resit for all affected candidates. They will be required to reprint their examination slips in preparation for the retake, which is set to begin on May 16, 2025.

The examination board assured that affected students will be duly informed and given the necessary support to complete the process.