“I’ve been wounded” — Lateef Adedimeji on life battles

By Annette Ikponmwonba | November 11th, 2026

Key Points

· Nollywood actor Lateef Adedimeji has spoken about personal battles that people are not aware of

· He shared the message in an Instagram post on Tuesday night

· He said he has been wounded, shed tears and fought battles no one knows about

· He thanked God for the grace to keep going and said his smile does not mean life is perfect

· He said he will not let his struggles stop him from being happy

· He recently said he started crying in movies to set himself apart from fellow actor Odunlade Adekola

Main Story

Nollywood actor Lateef Adedimeji has spoken about personal battles that people are not aware of. In an Instagram post on Tuesday night, he revealed that he has been wounded and shed tears, while appreciating God for the grace to keep going despite his challenging experiences.

He explained that his smile does not mean he is living a perfect life, and added that he will not let the situation stop his happiness. “Life hasn’t always been easy, but I won’t let that stop me from being happy. I’ve been wounded, I’ve shed tears, and I’ve engaged in battles that no one is aware of. But in spite of everything, I still stand, believe, and smile,” he wrote, He added: “My smile doesn’t mean that life is perfect; rather, it means that I haven’t overcome my obstacles. Give thanks to God for the bravery, grace, and fortitude to keep going.”

The Issues

Lateef’s message adds to a growing trend of public figures speaking openly about private struggles behind a polished public image. For an actor with a large following, the post is a reminder that visible success and a cheerful appearance can hide difficulties, He did not say what the battles are, so the post leaves room for speculation. Without specifics, it is best read as a general reflection on resilience rather than a reference to any particular event.

His line that his smile does not mean life is perfect may also read as a response to assumptions fans make about celebrity lives. Notably, the post’s wording, “I haven’t overcome my obstacles,” appears to be an unintended turn of phrase, since the surrounding message is clearly about perseverance.

What’s Being Said

Lateef framed the post around gratitude and endurance, giving thanks to God for the strength to keep going. The message was personal and did not name any person or situation, Separately, he recently spoke about crying in movies on Morayo Afolabi Brown’s YouTube podcast. He said fans often pointed out his resemblance to Odunlade Adekola early in his career, so he wanted to be known for something specific, which led to his crying talent. He said his rise came from those roles, with people calling him the “crying machine” without knowing his name.

What’s Next

Fans and colleagues are likely to respond with messages of support, and he may choose to clarify or expand on the post in future interviews, though there is no sign he will, He is expected to continue his acting career, where his emotional roles remain his signature.

Bottom Line

Lateef Adedimeji’s candid post reminds fans that his smile hides unseen struggles, even as he insists on staying grateful and happy, without saying what he has been through.