By Annette Ikponmwonba | November 11th, 2026

Key Points

· Celebrity chef Hilda Baci has reacted to claims that her relationship with her partner, Dapper, contributed to her success

· She spoke in an interview with Goldmyne TV

· She said such remarks do not always make her angry, but she finds them upsetting and disturbing

· She argued that being in a relationship should not make people question a woman’s ability

· She said women deserve recognition for their personal efforts, whatever their relationship status

· Baci said she is intentional about representing herself and women, and giving more women opportunities

Main Story

Nigerian celebrity chef Hilda Baci has reacted to claims that her relationship with her partner, Dapper, contributed to her success. She expressed concern over the habit of attributing the achievements of successful women to the men they are dating or married to.

Speaking in an interview with Goldmyne TV, Baci explained that although such remarks do not always make her angry, she finds them disturbing. According to her, being in a relationship should not lead people to question a woman’s ability, and women deserve to be recognised for their own efforts regardless of their relationship status.

“It is sometimes upsetting but I think that it just goes to show where we are as people and what the mindset is,” she said. “That’s why I’m so intentional about putting in so much effort in representing myself, representing women and just giving more women an opportunity to do better for themselves as well.”

The Issues

Baci’s comments touch on a persistent bias in public conversation, where women’s achievements are often explained by the men in their lives rather than their own work. For a woman who built her name through a record-breaking feat, the assumption can feel especially dismissive.

Her reaction also shows how much public scrutiny high-profile women face over their relationships. Her partner, Damilola Akinwunmi, popularly known as Dapper, is a music executive and entrepreneur and founder of Dapper Group, which makes him a visible figure and an easy reference point for such claims.

The timeline she can point to matters. The couple have been together since before Baci gained international attention in May 2023, when she broke the Guinness World Record for the longest cooking marathon by an individual, which is the achievement that launched her global profile.

What’s Being Said

Baci framed the issue as a reflection of wider attitudes rather than a personal slight, saying it “just goes to show where we are as people and what the mindset is.” She said it drives her to represent herself and other women well and to create opportunities for them, No response from Dapper was included in the report.

What’s Next

Attention will turn to the public reaction to her remarks, with fans likely to back her and some critics possibly continuing the debate online. She may address the topic further in future interviews, Baci is also expected to keep using her platform to support women in business and the culinary space, in line with the intention she described.

Bottom Line

Hilda Baci is pushing back against the idea that a woman’s success must come from her partner, pointing to her own effort and her work for other women as the real story behind her rise.