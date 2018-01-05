IT/TELECOM JOB | Graduate Software Developer/Graphic Designer (Intern) at ByteWorks Technology Solutions Limited – Abuja

ByteWorks Technology Solutions is a Software Development Company Registered with Corporate Head quarter at Abuja, Nigeria. We established to do business in Nigeria with RC Number 1133029. Our people have competencies spanning across numerous facets of enterprise engineering and solutions design; build, deployment and Integration. ByteWorks market differentiation comes from a special focus on building industry solutions with High Quality using mature production processes and uniform business practice across all our operations.

We are currently recruiting to fill the position below:

Job Title: Software Developer/Graphic Designer (Intern)

Location: Abuja



Description

This is an Internship programme for current NYSC members and for students qualified for Industrial Attachment.

Requirements/Qualification

A University Degree in Computer Engineering, Computer Science or any related discipline (In View) – for IT; OR

A University Degree in Computer Engineering, Computer Science or any related discipline (NYSC member) – for Youth Corpers

Programming knowledge, Interest and Experience.

Application Closing Date

4th January, 2018.

How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidate should send their Application Letters, which must include class of Degree and a CV to: careers@byteworks.com.ng Using the “Job Title” as the subject.

Note