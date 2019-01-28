Itel Mobile Listed among Most Admired Brands in Africa in 2018

Itel Mobile has been recognised among the 16 most admired brands in Africa in 2018. Also in 2018, its best-selling monster battery smartphone, itel P32 was honoured as the best big battery smartphone by US tech media Android Authority.

According to a statement by Itel’s Marketing Communications Manager, Oke Umurhohwo, being a customer-centric brand has sets the company part from its competitors. It also noted that Itel has positioned its products as technologically advanced problem solvers through its android, selfie, and max-power devices.

Umurhohwo, in the statement noted that coming into a competitive space such as the consumer electronics industry, the company whose business strategy spun around being a low-cost provider, faced a critical challenge of being a low-quality alternative.

“In 2009, Itel combined its technological prowess with groundbreaking interactive and immersive consumer communication campaigns to address this issue, as it reached a sales record of 1 million.

“Being a customer-centric brand has set itel from its competitors. It has positioned its products as technologically advanced problem solvers through its Android, selfie, and Max-power devices.