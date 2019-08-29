Iran Backing El-Zakzaky to Islamize Nigeria – FG

The Federal Government is alleging that the leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria, Sheikh Ibraheem El-Zakzaky has the sole aim of establishing an Islamic State in Nigeria.

In a counter-affidavit filed on behalf of the government by Solicitor General of the Federation against the motion of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria challenging its proscription, the government claims the cleric had the full support of the Iranian government to achieve this aim.

Justice Evelyn Maha of the Abuja Division of the Federal High Court who issued the proscription order today fixed the eleventh of September, 2019 for the hearing of the motion filed on behalf of the IMN by Mister Femi Falana.

The adjournment is predicated on an application for extension of time filed by the Counsel to the Department of State Services.

The Department of Security Service (DSS) is asking the court for more time to enable them to regularise a motion filed in respect of the suit.

Members of IMN had earlier approached the court challenging the Federal Government’s decision proscribing the movement on the ground that it is a terrorist organisation.

Source: Channels TV