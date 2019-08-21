IPOB to Continue Attacking Igbo Leaders – Nnamdi Kanu

Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), says his members will not desist from attacking Igbo leaders until they “all pay dearly for their sins”.

On Saturday, members of the group attacked Ike Ekweremadu, former deputy senate president, during the annual cultural festival of the Ndigbo, Igbo apex social-cultural group, in Nuremberg, Germany.

In a statement issued on his behalf on Tuesday by Emma Powerful, the group’s spokesperson, Kanu accused the leaders of instigating and financing military invasion of the region.

The IPOB leader blamed the death of over 600 of its members during the Operation Python Dance carried out by the military in the south-east.

“These men sanctioned the desecration of the home of an Igbo tradition ruler by Fulani soldiers and did not care if my father HRM Eze Israel Okwu Kanu and my mother, who were home with me during the unprovoked invasion, is killed or not,” he said.

“In view of the Nuremberg encounter, it has become necessary for us to refresh our memories lest it succumbs to confusion and deliberate misinformation because most people, unlike we IPOB, are in the habit of excusing intolerable evil and wickedness but we not.

“Every perpetrator of evil, every purveyor of iniquity, every merchant of misery and every defender of injustice must and will be held to account. We will not relent until justice is served.

“Those with a conscience can now understand the root cause of our anger and why we won’t stop until they all pay dearly for their sins.”

The attack on Ekweremadu has drawn contrasting reactions, although most political leaders have condemned.