Investors Trade N7.2billion Bonds as Prices for Shorter Maturities Surge

- October 25, 2017
Prices of FGN bonds appreciated for shorter maturities at the Over-the-Counter (OTC) market last week.

Specifically, the 5-year 14.50 percent FGN JUL 2021 paper increased by N0.31, while the 10-year 16.39 percent FGN JAN 2022 decreased by N0.37.

Corresponding yields for 5-year 14.50 percent FGN JUL 2021 fell to 14.77 percent (from 14.88 percent) while that of 10-year, 16.39 percent FGN JAN 2022 increased to 14.89 percent (from 14.77 percent).

Business Post reports that a total of 7,279 units of Federal Government Bonds valued at N7.139 billion were traded this week in 12 deals, compared with a total of 1,041 units valued at N1.040 million transacted last week in 10 deals.

Elsewhere, FGN Eurobonds closed flat on the London Stock Exchange for all maturities, BusinessPost reports.

 

 

 

