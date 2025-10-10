Interswitch Reaffirms Commitment To Design And Innovation At The Untitled Design Conference 2025

Interswitch, the leading African technology company focused on creating solutions that enable individuals and communities prosper across Africa, has reaffirmed its commitment to supporting creativity, technology, and innovation through its Gold Sponsorship of the Untitled Design Conference (UDC) 2025, held recently in Oregun, Ikeja, Lagos.

The Untitled Design Conference has grown to become one of the largest and most influential gatherings of design and technology professionals in Nigeria and beyond. This year’s edition provided a platform for learning, collaboration, and exchange of ideas on the future of design, user experience, and technology, highlighting how creativity continues to shape the digital ecosystem in Africa.

As a Gold Sponsor, Interswitch showcased two of its flagship solutions, the Interswitch Payment Gateway and Quickteller Business both designed to empower developers, businesses, and creators to build seamless and secure digital and payment experiences for web and mobile applications.

Through the Interswitch Payment Gateway, developers can integrate reliable, efficient, and scalable payment systems into their digital products. The company also spotlighted its 5-for-5 Program, which rewards developers and merchants with 5% earnings for 5 years when they refer others to the Interswitch Payment Gateway.

In addition, Quickteller Business was showcased as a powerful, no-code solution that enables designers and entrepreneurs to create intuitive storefronts to display their portfolios, generate invoices, and receive payments securely. With the support of Interswitch’s robust payment infrastructure, the platform accepts all major cards, including Verve, Amex, Discover, and UnionPay, offering convenience and inclusivity for both local and international clients.

A major highlight of the event was a presentation by Paul Otu, Divisional Head, Design & User Experience at Interswitch, titled “Resilience by Design.” In his session, he explored the process of building and sustaining design teams in the age of Artificial Intelligence, while emphasizing the importance of harnessing AI as a tool for creativity, innovation, and problem-solving.

He also spoke about creating possibilities across Africa through thoughtful design and collaboration, inspiring attendees to adopt resilience as a key principle in shaping digital experiences that are both human-centered and future-ready.

Interswitch’s participation at the Untitled Design Conference reinforced its position as a leading enabler of Africa’s growing digital and creative economy. The company used the platform to engage directly with professionals, share insights on product design and user experience, and highlight the role of payments in powering innovation across diverse industries.

The Untitled Design Conference remains one of the continent’s most vibrant design-focused events, bridging communities and inspiring new thinking at the intersection of art, technology, and business. With Interswitch’s sponsorship and participation, the 2025 edition further underscored the company’s leadership in driving innovation and enabling the growth of Africa’s creative economy.