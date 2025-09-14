Interswitch Group Hosts Student Delegation From Cambridge Judge Business School

Interswitch Group, leading African technology company focused on creating solutions that enable individuals and communities prosper, recently hosted a delegation of Executive MBA students from the University of Cambridge Judge Business School (CJBS) at its headquarters in Victoria Island, Lagos.

The delegation visited Interswitch as part of its student-led Nigeria Trek, to gain first-hand insights into the technology company’s 23-year journey of driving payment innovation and financial inclusion across Africa. The engagement spotlighted Interswitch’s evolution from a transaction switch to a diversified technology company, its role in building Africa’s digital payments infrastructure, and the opportunities that lie ahead in deepening financial inclusion across the continent.

Speaking during the session, Mitchell Elegbe, Founder and GMD of Interswitch Group, emphasized the importance of knowledge exchange and cross-border collaboration in building sustainable businesses.

“It is an honour to welcome the CJBS 2025 delegation to Interswitch. Beyond showcasing our story, this engagement provides an avenue for candid conversations about Africa’s payments ecosystem, its unique opportunities, and the innovations shaping the future. Hosting the distinguished delegation is not only a chance to share our journey, but also a platform to engage with the next generation of global business leaders. We believe that interactions like this foster mutual learning, broaden perspectives, and spotlight the transformative potential of African innovation on the global stage.”

During the interactive session with Elegbe, he shared deep insights on building collaborative solutions across sectors alongside the robust systems that power seamless digital transactions across the continent. Rounding off the discussions, Oremeyi Akah, Chief Customer Officer at Interswitch, highlighted the company’s focus on operational excellence, governance, and sustainable growth. Also, in attendance to welcome the delegation was Cherry Eromosele, Executive Vice President, Group Marketing and Communications.

This visit comes on the back of Elegbe’s courtesy call to the Cambridge Judge Business School earlier this year to discuss collaborative opportunities and consolidate Interswitch’s evolving relationship with the prestigious institution.

The CJBS delegation described the visit as an invaluable opportunity to witness firsthand how an African company has grown to become a continental leader in technology and payments, while also gaining valuable insights into the dynamics of doing business in Africa.

Overall, the visit underscores Interswitch’s position as a trailblazer in Africa’s digital economy and reaffirms the value of academic and industry partnerships in shaping the future of global business and innovation.