Interswitch Expands Public Sector Impact With E-Invoicing And Pension Remittance Platforms Across Africa

Interswitch, one of Africa’s leading integrated payments and digital commerce companies, has reaffirmed its role as a catalyst for public sector transformation with landmark initiatives driving revenue optimization and financial transparency across Nigeria and Kenya.

The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) has officially accredited Interswitch as an Access Point Provider and System Integrator for Nigeria’s mandatory e-invoicing system under the Monitoring, Billing, and Settlement (MBS) platform. The MBS initiative, which went live on August 1, 2025, with large taxpayers with annual turnover above ₦5 billion, is designed to combat tax evasion, improve transaction transparency, and boost revenue collection.

Serving as the central hub for real-time or near-real-time invoice validation, the MBS platform captures essential transaction details, from buyer and supplier information to quantities, prices, and taxes, replacing traditional paper or electronic documents such as invoices, credit notes, and debit notes.

With Interswitch’s accreditation, businesses can now access a fully compliant e-invoicing solution that connects securely to the FIRS platform, automates workflows, reduces errors, and provides real-time reporting for more accurate tax submissions.

This milestone underscores Interswitch’s selection by the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) in 2024 as a technology partner for the country’s electronic Tax Invoice Management System (eTIMS). Interswitch provides businesses with tailored hardware and software solutions to comply with Kenya’s e-invoicing requirements, further strengthening its commitment to enabling governments and corporates across Africa to modernize financial ecosystems.

Highlighting the significance of these developments, Muyiwa Asagba, Managing Director for Commercial Inclusion (Interswitch Inclusio) at Interswitch Group, said:

“We are pleased to be recognized by both FIRS and KRA as a trusted technology partner. These accreditations reaffirm Interswitch’s commitment to delivering innovative, business-centric solutions that not only meet compliance requirements but also unlock operational value for our customers. Our e-invoicing solutions are designed to integrate seamlessly with existing enterprise systems, ensuring security, accuracy, and efficiency at every step.”

He further noted that the e-invoicing directives present opportunities beyond compliance:

“This is about transforming the way businesses and governments interact, driving transparency, and enabling more efficient revenue management across the continent.”

Beyond tax administration, Interswitch continues to expand its footprint in the public sector. Most recently, the company secured approval from Nigeria’s National Pension Commission (PenCom) to provide a platform that simplifies pension remittances by corporates, underscoring its broader mission of strengthening critical national systems through technology.

By combining innovation, security, and deep market expertise, Interswitch is cementing its role as a trusted partner to governments and organizations across Africa, with the mandate of compliance, unlocking greater efficiency, transparency, and competitiveness in an increasingly digital economy.