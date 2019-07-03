Infinity Trust Posts N224.9 Million PBT in H1’19

The unaudited reports for the first six months ended June 30th, 2019 of Infinity Trust Mortgage Bank Plc revealed an improvement of 44.7% in topline figures to close the period at N667.6 million away from N461.3 reported same period the previous year in 2018.

The half year reports which hit the market on first of July, 2019 showed a growth of about 50% in Profit before Tax (PBT) to N224.9 million better than N150 million recorded in the preceding year of 2018.

The profit after tax for the period under review soared from N141 million in 2018 to N211 million in the current report, which implies 49.96% growth in (PAT).

The earnings per share consequently grew by 49%, from 3kobo of 2018 to 5kobo in the period under review.

The PE Ratio for the current period stands at 27.41x and the earnings yield at 3.64%.