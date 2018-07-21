INEC Releases By-elections Schedule

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has released the schedule of activities for four by-elections, as from August 11, it will conduct by-elections to fill vacancies in Katsina North and Bauchi South senatorial districts in Kastina and Bauch states; as well as Lokoja/Kogi/Koton Karfe Federal Constituency in Kogi State and Obudu State Constituency in Cross River State.

This decision was made after the notification of vacancies earlier conveyed by the National Assembly and the Cross River State House of Assembly to the commission.

In line with this development, the commission approved the timetable and schedule of activities for the elections.

According to INEC Secretary, Augusta Ogakwu, the last day for the primaries by political parties is July 25, while the submission of Forms CF001, CF002 and Nomination Forms at INEC Headquarters must be done by July 27.

Nominated candidates and submission of names and addresses of party agents must be concluded by August 3, campaigns are expected to end on August 9, to pave way for the elections.