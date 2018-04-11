IMF Chief Says Countries Need to be Sensible about Trade War

The Chief of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Christine Lagarde has said that countries need to be sensible about talk of a trade war, as a conflict between the United States and China creates uncertainty for businesses and their global supply chain.

She revealed this on Wednesday in Hong Kong.

Lagarde said the impact of the threats is minimal on both sides, but what is not minimal is how confidence can be undermined.

Earlier, she said the IMF was optimistic on the outlook for global growth but warned darker clouds were looming due to fading fiscal stimulus and rising interest rates.

Source: Reuters