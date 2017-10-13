Ikeja Disco, Mojec Ltd Sign N570million Transformers, Meters Deal

Ikeja Electricity Distribution Company and Mojec International Limited, a local meter manufacturing firm have signed a N570 million Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the supply of 2,000 distribution transformer meters.

Chief executive officer, Ikeja Electric, Mr Anthony Youdeowei, who spoke at the signing ceremony in Lagos said the N570 million MoU further demonstrated the company’s long term commitment to invest the required sums to ensure there is a turnaround in the experience of its customers altogether, adding that the company had recently spent N150 million on the upgrading of Ogudu injection sub-station which he said has improved overall power supply in the axis.

“Energy accountability has been a major bane in Nigeria’s energy sector. It is therefore necessary that we continue to invest and commit resources to improve our capacity to meter correctly and fairly, the consumption patterns as many customers as we can”, he said

Youdeowei who was represented by the company’s chief financial officer, Mrs Olubunmi Olukoju, said Ikeja Electric resolve to meter every customer is unwavering and as such, the company would continue to invest not only to deliberately strengthen the network but to also sustain its meter roll out plan