Idia Aisien Launches NGO, The IDIA Project

ARISE TV News Anchor, model, and philanthropist, Idia Aisien, has officially launched an NGO that is especially close to her heart – the International Development Initiative in Africa Project (IDIA).

Many people know Idia as the glamorous personality on their TV screens, but what few know is that she has always been passionate about giving back to the continent, and has been doing so for many years, albeit, silently. However, she has now decided to officially launch the NGO because she desires to effect change on a massive, sustainable scale.

The IDIA Project was founded based on the premise that more people have access to various media channels; and viewer engagement online is growing rapidly. However, most of the content is negative—depicting natural disasters, political instability, recession and economic downturn.

The International Development Initiative in Africa seeks to attract increased investment, capital flow and funding; by instilling hope and a renewed faith in Africa through providing an Africa-owned framework and narrative for development. Standing as the continent’s media partner and platform to showcase its progress at regional and international levels through our reports.

IDIA’s mission is to eradicate poverty, promote sustainable growth and development, integrate Africa in the world economy, and accelerate the empowerment of women, men and children by telling the other half of the story.

To this end, they will showcase Africa’s commitment to good governance, democracy, human rights and conflict resolution; and the recognition of bodies that are creating exemplary platforms that will increase employment, attract investment and long-term economic growth.