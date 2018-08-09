Ibeto to Build New Cement Plant in Nkalagu

Nigerian businessman and Chairman of Ibeto Group, Mr Cletus Ibeto, has promised to establish a new cement factory in Nkalagu under Ishielu local government area of Ebonyi State.

Mr Ibeto made this pledge when he visited Governor David Umahi of Enugu State alongside some American investors in the state to work towards the revitalisation of the Nigeria Cement Company (NigerCem) also in Nkalagu.

During the visit, the business mogul thanked Governor Umahi for the enormous support it has been receiving from the state government towards the revitalization of NigerCem.

He added that with America’s support as financiers of the project, NigerCem would soon bounce back.

In his remarks, the Governor assured Ibeto Group of Companies and its foreign partners of adequate security of its staff and investment in the state.

He stated that the revitalization of NigerCem Company would serve as a catalyst for the vast development of the state.

According to him, we are at home with America and any support you need to make the project a success would be given to you by the present administration.

“I am so excited today. We are happy to have the technical partners here. We are at home with America as our partners. I want to assure the Nkalagu people that the promise we made to you is being fulfilled.

“I want to assure you of the cooperation of the locals. I am building the seven bridges and roads leading to Nkalagu have been worked on. We have a law that protects investors. Nigercem will be a catalyst for vast development of the state. We will continue to support Ibeto so that the project will succeed,” he said.