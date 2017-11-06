Ibadan Ready For Mega City Status

As part of efforts to make Ibadan a mega city by 2040, the Central Council of Ibadan Indigenes (CCII) has inaugurated 20 committees toward the realisation of the project.

The CCII President-General, Mr Yemi Soladoye, inaugurated the committees in Ibadan on Sunday, November ,5.

The CCII, which was founded in 1982, is the umbrella body of all Ibadan indigenous clubs. It has 236 clubs affiliated to it.

Soladoye said that the CCII had repositioned to ensure that Ibadan would become a mega city by 2040.

He called on Ibadan indigenes to work together to achieve the aim.

“We have come up with robust programmes and projects for economics, political and cultural rennaisance of Ibadan land.

“There is no room for pessimism, cynism or armchair patriotism. Let nobody discourage us that the project is impossible; in fact we have started already.

“We should be tired of still chorusing the greatness of our forefathers almost 150 years after.

“We need new songs and heroes in Ibadan land,’’ he said.

The president-general said that the inauguration of the committees would enable the organisation to increase its activities.

“We want Ibadan to become the economic hub of South-West Nigeria.

“We want to see the city become the leading tourism centre in Nigeria.

“We want to see it become a reference point for self-help community projects.

“We want to return Ibadan as the seat of political leadership and direction for South-West, and we look forward to seeing CCII as an internationally recognised community voice in Nigeria,’’ he said.

The president-general said that his administration was committed to completing the Olubadan Palace before the expiration of Gov. Abiola Ajimobi’s tenure.

Mr Seyi Makinde, the Chairman of the occasion, hailed the Soladoye-led executive for the innovative ideas.

Makinde urged the newly inaugurated committee members to contribute their quotas to the development of Ibadan.

Some of the committees are: Ethics and Values, Youth Development and Empowerment, Research, Planning and Economic Development; Social, Welfare and Sports Development; Public Relations and Ibadan Rebranding.

The others include Olubadan-in-Council and Related Affairs, Ibadan Less City and Urban Renewal, Safety of Lives and Properties, Lobby and Legislative Matters, Ibadan Gbemi and Non-Indigenes.

There are also committees for Health, Editorial, Legal Affairs, Council Secretariat and Library and Archives, Finance and General Purpose, Ibadan Cultural Festival, Membership Development and Services, Information Communication and Technology (ICT) and Awards.