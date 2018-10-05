Hyundai Unveils Newest Model in Paris Motor Show

Hyundai Motor, a leading automotive company, said it is presenting its newest product portfolio and technology initiatives at the ongoing 2018 Paris Motor Show, in France.

The event which opened today (October 4) will run until October 14, at the Porte de Versailles exhibition centre.

This year Hyundai’s booth highlights will be the world premiere of the new i30 Fastback N, a preview of the i30 N ‘N Option’ show car and the eco-mobility line-up with the All-New Kona Electric and Nexo.

Under the concept of ‘Hyundai Motor Studio Paris’, the booth comprises three distinctive zones, representing the company’s European brand strategy based on three core pillars: Assurance, Progress and Performance.

The i30 Fastback N made its world premiere at the ongoing motor show. It is Hyundai’s second high-performance model in Europe and combines sophisticated and elegant design with the proven N fun-to-drive factor. The first five-door hot coupe in the C-segment carries the trademark characteristics of the successful i30 N five-door hatchback, integrated into the unique coupe body style of the i30 Fastback.

One week ago, the new vehicle demonstrated its high-performance capabilities in a world record race. Professional Hyundai Motorsport drivers Gabriele Tarquini and Thierry Neuville pushed the car to its limits in the fastest drive from Rome to Paris – in Denmark. Tarquini won the race by a fraction of a second, setting a world record time of 8:18.49 minutes.

Another world premiere highlight at the booth is the newly-unveiled i30 ‘N Option’ show car, presenting a possible outlook on high-quality exterior and interior individualisation options for Hyundai owners. Together with the New i30 N Line, it extends the offer for customers who want to spice up their i30 with more style and performance. Hyundai also showcases its world-leading Motorsport vehicles: the i20 Coupe WRC and i30 N TCR.

Hyundai’s eco-car line-up at the motor show, including the new Kona Electric and Nexo, as well as the Ioniq, demonstrates the company’s pioneering spirit in the field of future mobility. With these progressive models, Hyundai offers the broadest range of electrified powertrains in the industry.

During the recent IAA Commercial Vehicles 2018 in Hanover, Germany, Hyundai announced world-first plans to commercialise fuel cell electric trucks. In cooperation with H2 Energy, Hyundai will provide 1,000 fuel cell electric trucks to the Swiss commercial vehicle market between 2019 and 2023. With the introduction of the world’s first fuel cell electric truck fleet, Hyundai will further expand its global leadership in fuel cell technology.

Celebrating its debut at this year’s Geneva Motor Show, Hyundai’s ‘Le Fil Rouge’ concept car takes the stage for its French debut. It is the proof that Hyundai’s past, present and future designs are connected by a common thread. This concept car embodies the brand’s latest approach in design. The “Sensuous Sportiness” theme will be incorporated in all future Hyundai vehicles, ranging from sedans to SUVs.