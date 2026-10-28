Houthis claim attacks on Riyadh airport and Saudi oil pipeline

By Boluwatife Oshadiya | October 28, 2026

Key Points

Yemen’s Houthi group claims it targeted King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh with a ballistic missile

Houthi spokesman Yahya Saree also claims drone attacks targeted pumping stations on Saudi Arabia’s East-West crude oil pipeline

Saudi-led coalition spokesman Turki Al-Maliki says a missile targeting Riyadh was intercepted, while Saudi Civil Defense issued an early-warning alert

Main Story

Yemen’s Houthi group has claimed attacks on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh and pumping stations along Saudi Arabia’s East-West crude oil pipeline, raising security concerns around key Saudi infrastructure.

Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree said on X that the group targeted the airport with a ballistic missile and carried out drone attacks against pumping stations along the pipeline. The claims were not independently verified in the material supplied.

Saudi Arabia’s Civil Defense Directorate had earlier announced that its early-warning system issued a danger alert for Riyadh. Major General Turki Al-Maliki, spokesman for the Saudi-led coalition, said a Houthi ballistic missile targeting the Saudi capital had been intercepted.

The East-West Pipeline is a major route for moving crude oil within Saudi Arabia. Operated by state-owned Saudi Aramco, it stretches approximately 1,200 kilometres from the Abqaiq area in eastern Saudi Arabia to Yanbu on the Red Sea coast, according to the supplied report.

The pipeline allows crude oil to move from eastern production and processing facilities towards refineries and export terminals on the Red Sea. It also gives Saudi Arabia an overland route for transporting oil without relying exclusively on maritime shipments through the Strait of Hormuz.

The Houthis seized Yemen’s capital, Sanaa, and several provinces in September 2014, triggering a prolonged conflict. The Saudi-led coalition has supported Yemen’s internationally recognised government since March 2015.

The supplied material does not establish whether the claimed attacks damaged the airport, pipeline or pumping stations, or whether oil flows were disrupted. Those details require confirmation from Saudi authorities or Saudi Aramco before any operational impact is reported.

What’s Being Said

Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree claimed the group targeted the airport and pipeline pumping stations. Saudi-led coalition spokesman Major General Turki Al-Maliki said the missile targeting Riyadh was intercepted. The supplied material contains no direct quotations reproduced verbatim and no independent confirmation of the alleged damage or operational impact.

What’s Next

Seek confirmation from Saudi authorities and Saudi Aramco on whether any infrastructure was damaged or oil transportation was affected.

Monitor official security updates on the Riyadh alert and any further statements from the Houthi group or Saudi-led coalition.

Check subsequent oil-market reports for verified evidence of changes to Saudi crude transportation or exports.

Bottom Line

The Bottom Line: The reported claims concern strategically important Saudi infrastructure, but an alleged attack is not proof of damage or a disruption to oil supply. The immediate economic significance depends on verified information about the pipeline’s operating status and any effect on crude transportation.