Hon. Idris Ahmed Maje Makes Startling Revelations about Plateau Killings

Hon. Idris Ahmed Maje from Wase in Plateau state took to the floor of the House of representatives to narrate thrilling details of how politicians are behinds killings in the state . The Honourable member who says he is willing to give his life to expose the matter said he has evidence of a company in Nigeria, importing arms to persecute killings.
I am of the view that @MBuhari must go after everyone involved in the Jos killings either politically motivated or not.
However the confession by this Plateau State Rep member is worth considering. Please watch. pic.twitter.com/lK5bUK4p4x
