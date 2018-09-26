Heavy Rainfall Causing Flight Cancellations, Delays – Report

Flight operations across the country have been disrupted in recent times over torrential rains, according to Daily Trust report.

The Nigeria Meteorological Agency (NIMET) had consistently given weather reports on rainfall across the country.

Findings by Daily Trust indicate that many passengers have been experiencing flight delays in the last 72 hours amidst torrential rains nationwide which prevent aircraft from landing. Many flights were also diverted due to heavy rainfall usually accompanied by thunderstorms.

A regulatory source said, “I can confirm to you that there were many cases of delay (as is usual during this season) due to inclement weather conditions. This has also led to some cancellations in airports that don’t have the necessary ILS (Instrument Landing System) equipment or which might have closed due to observance of sunset operations.”

Airlines confirmed to our correspondent yesterday that the situation, apart from disrupting their schedules, also eats deeply into their operational costs.

For instance, it was gathered that Azman Air delayed its Abuja-Kano flight for hours due to torrential rains.