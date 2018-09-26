Heavy Rainfall Causing Flight Cancellations, Delays – Report

- September 26, 2018
Flight operations across the country have been disrupted in recent times over torrential rains, according to Daily Trust report.

The Nigeria Meteorological Agency (NIMET) had consistently given weather reports on rainfall across the country.

Findings by Daily Trust indicate that many passengers have been experiencing flight delays in the last 72 hours amidst torrential rains nationwide which prevent aircraft from landing. Many flights were also diverted due to heavy rainfall usually accompanied by thunderstorms.

A regulatory source said, “I can confirm to you that there were many cases of delay (as is usual during this season) due to inclement weather conditions. This has also led to some cancellations in airports that don’t have the necessary ILS (Instrument Landing System) equipment or which might have closed due to observance of sunset operations.”

 Airlines confirmed to our correspondent yesterday that the situation, apart from disrupting their schedules, also eats deeply into their operational costs.
For instance, it was gathered that Azman Air delayed its Abuja-Kano flight for hours due to torrential rains.

Saminu Tanko, an operations manager with the airline also confirmed that one of its flights could not land in Lagos on Monday because of rainfall and the flight had to be diverted to Abuja as there were many aircraft on queue trying to land.

Also, spokesman of Air Peace, Mr. Chris Iwarah, said the development was having a huge impact with its operations with many of its flights diverted and passengers getting agitated when they could not meet up with their appointments.

