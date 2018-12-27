Has Miley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth Finally Marry Each other?

It looks like Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth are now husband and wife. The couple, who’ve been together on and off since 2010, seem to have tied the knot in a private ceremony over the weekend in front of their family and friends. Miley wore a white dress while Liam kept it classic in a black tux.

Cyrus’ sister Noah and mother, Tish, were on hand in video and pictures posted from the wedding, while Liam’s brothers Chris and Luke were also seen at the private nuptials.

Cyrus appeared to confirm the news in a series of pictures posted on Instagram Wednesday where the two are hugging and appear to be wearing wedding bands. The “Malibu” singer captioned one of the posts “10 years later … ”

Cyrus and Hemsworth first met in 2009 on the set of the “The Last Song,” and by 2010 they had made their red carpet debut as a couple.