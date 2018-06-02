GTBank-Lagos State Principal’s Cup Season 9 Advances to Group Stage

The draws for the 2018 Principals Cup football competition held at the Corporate Head Office of Guaranty Trust Bank on Thursday 31st May 2018.

The season began on April 17, 2018 with zonal preliminaries which featured 594 Teams from 335 Schools in the male and female categories. The competition is open to Schools from the 6 educational districts in Lagos State. A total of 586 matches were played during the zonal preliminaries with 1,448 goals scored. Thirty Two (32) of these teams – 16 each from the two categories qualified to take part in Thursday’s draws. The draws produced the following groups in the female and male categories respectively:

FEMALE TEAM GROUPINGS

GROUP A GROUP B GROUP C GROUP D Isale Eko Grammar School (2017 Champions) Government Senior College, Agege Ikotun Senior High School, Ikotun CMS Girls Senior Secondary School, Bariga Wesley Girls Senior High School, Yaba Gbagada Senior Grammar School, Gbagada Girls Senior High School, Agege Ajeromi Ifelodun Senior High School, Ajegunle Awori Senior College Ojo King Ado High School, Lagos Island Ijaiye Housing Estate Senior Secondary School, Ifako-Ijaiye Okemagba High School, Epe Ijeshatedo Senior Grammar School Ilupeju Senior Secondary School, Ilupeju Obele Community Senior High School, Randle Elepe Community Senior High School, Ikorodu

MALE TEAM GROUPINGS