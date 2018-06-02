GTBank-Lagos State Principal’s Cup Season 9 Advances to Group Stage

By Victor Okeh
- June 2, 2018
Principal's cup

The draws for the 2018 Principals Cup football competition held at the Corporate Head Office of Guaranty Trust Bank on Thursday 31st May 2018.

The season began on April 17, 2018 with zonal preliminaries which featured 594 Teams from 335 Schools in the male and female categories. The competition is open to Schools from the 6 educational districts in Lagos State. A total of 586 matches were played during the zonal preliminaries with 1,448 goals scored. Thirty Two (32) of these teams – 16 each from the two categories qualified to take part in Thursday’s draws. The draws produced the following groups in the female and male categories respectively:

Principal's cup

FEMALE TEAM GROUPINGS

 

GROUP A GROUP B GROUP C GROUP D
Isale Eko Grammar School (2017 Champions) Government Senior College, Agege Ikotun Senior High School, Ikotun CMS Girls Senior Secondary School, Bariga
Wesley Girls Senior High School, Yaba Gbagada Senior Grammar School, Gbagada Girls Senior High School, Agege Ajeromi Ifelodun Senior High School, Ajegunle
Awori Senior College Ojo King Ado High School, Lagos Island Ijaiye Housing Estate Senior Secondary School, Ifako-Ijaiye Okemagba High School, Epe
Ijeshatedo Senior Grammar School Ilupeju Senior Secondary School, Ilupeju

 

 Obele Community Senior High School, Randle Elepe Community Senior High School, Ikorodu

 

MALE TEAM GROUPINGS

 

GROUP A GROUP B GROUP C GROUP D
Ikotun Senior High School Ijaiye Housing Estate Senior Grammer School, Ijaiye (2017 Champions) Ejigbo Senior Grammar School, Ejigbo Jubilee Senior Model College Orile Iganmu
Elepe Community Senior High School, Ikorodu Egan Senior Grammar School, Alimosho Baptist Senior High School, Obanikoro St Finbarr’s College, Akoka
Eko Boys High School, Mushin Estate Senior Grammar School, Mushin Dairy Farm Senior Secondary School, Agege Government College Ketu, Epe
Government Senior College, Eric Moore Ilado Community High School, Ikoyi Ajangbadi Senior High School, Ojo Kankon Senior  Secondary School, Badagry

 

 

