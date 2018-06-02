GTBank-Lagos State Principal’s Cup Season 9 Advances to Group Stage

The draws for the 2018 Principals Cup football competition held at the Corporate Head Office of Guaranty Trust Bank on Thursday 31st May 2018.
The season began on April 17, 2018 with zonal preliminaries which featured 594 Teams from 335 Schools in the male and female categories. The competition is open to Schools from the 6 educational districts in Lagos State. A total of 586 matches were played during the zonal preliminaries with 1,448 goals scored. Thirty Two (32) of these teams – 16 each from the two categories qualified to take part in Thursday’s draws. The draws produced the following groups in the female and male categories respectively:
FEMALE TEAM GROUPINGS
|GROUP A
|GROUP B
|GROUP C
|GROUP D
|Isale Eko Grammar School (2017 Champions)
|Government Senior College, Agege
|Ikotun Senior High School, Ikotun
|CMS Girls Senior Secondary School, Bariga
|Wesley Girls Senior High School, Yaba
|Gbagada Senior Grammar School, Gbagada
|Girls Senior High School, Agege
|Ajeromi Ifelodun Senior High School, Ajegunle
|Awori Senior College Ojo
|King Ado High School, Lagos Island
|Ijaiye Housing Estate Senior Secondary School, Ifako-Ijaiye
|Okemagba High School, Epe
|Ijeshatedo Senior Grammar School
|Ilupeju Senior Secondary School, Ilupeju
|Obele Community Senior High School, Randle
|Elepe Community Senior High School, Ikorodu
MALE TEAM GROUPINGS
|GROUP A
|GROUP B
|GROUP C
|GROUP D
|Ikotun Senior High School
|Ijaiye Housing Estate Senior Grammer School, Ijaiye (2017 Champions)
|Ejigbo Senior Grammar School, Ejigbo
|Jubilee Senior Model College Orile Iganmu
|Elepe Community Senior High School, Ikorodu
|Egan Senior Grammar School, Alimosho
|Baptist Senior High School, Obanikoro
|St Finbarr’s College, Akoka
|Eko Boys High School, Mushin
|Estate Senior Grammar School, Mushin
|Dairy Farm Senior Secondary School, Agege
|Government College Ketu, Epe
|Government Senior College, Eric Moore
|Ilado Community High School, Ikoyi
|Ajangbadi Senior High School, Ojo
|Kankon Senior Secondary School, Badagry