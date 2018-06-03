‘Governors Responsible for Hardship in Nigeria’ – Envoy

The Nigerian Ambassador to Uganda, Etubom, Nya Asuquo stated that state governors and not the President Muhammadu Buhari led Federal Government as suggested by the populace, is responsible for the hardship in the country.

The Envoy, who spoke with newsmen in Calabar, said, “I think charity should begin at home. I think the question should be what our state has been able to do to make sure that people who are in Cross River State are gainfully employed.”

“It is not Buhari that is controlling the resources of local government; it is not Buhari that is controlling the resources of the states. Buhari cannot come and develop my village. He does general politics for the whole country for the states and local governments to tap from it and make development available to people. But if the state is only waiting to show us new power bikes in December, then the condition will be as it is.”

“I think he should continue the way he is going. What I am saying is that we are asking after Buhari but we are in Cross River State. It is the state that has to complement what the federal government is doing. The state has to do its best.”

He urged Nigerians to hold state governments responsible for underdevelopment at the grassroots level, given that the Federal Government has never failed in its responsibility of allocating money on monthly basis as revenue allocation to governors of states.